What is the takeaway from last week’s Oval Office photo op where “lunatic communist” NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani and “fascist despot” lame duck president Donald Trump were absolutely giddy about their “love” for New York City?

The reporters in the Oval Office tried their best to challenge the Kumbaya vibes between Trump and Mamdani, who emphasized their goal of making New York more affordable and more prosperous. Fair enough. But how?

The answers are straightforward: The Federal Reserve must stop inflating the supply of money, which would end the general rise in prices. In addition, New York should end all regulations that hinder the construction of moderately prices rental units and condominiums.

Affordability fixed!

Instead of asking the obvious question of the president and the mayor-elect they punted. They asked about the name calling, “fascist despot” and “communist lunatic,” Mamdani and Trump hurled at each other.

At least one reporter should have asked Mamdani, “Mr. Mamdani, you campaigned on creating city owned grocery stores, while the federal government under President Trump has had the federal government take equity interest in several US companies. Do you support the President's socialist policy?”

Trump should have been asked: “Mr. President, the federal government has taken equity interests in major US companies, how is that different from the mayor-elect’s goal of having New York own grocery stores in the name of food security for low income residents?” In other words, if Mr. Mamdani is a “communist lunatic” isn’t he taking a page out of your agenda?”

There is still time for a reporter to challenge President Trump about his socialist agenda.

Will reporters ask the most relevant question the next time they meet Trump in the Oval Office? Don’t hold your breath.

**********************************************************************************

Human beings after hundreds of thousands of years still have not learned to live in peace. Is violence in our DNA? How can the ideology of violence be abolished?

If you have answers, please let me know.

************************************************************************************

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.