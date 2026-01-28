A Crash in 2029? The evidence is compelling.
Yesterday I made the first presentation of why a crash is coming. Several comments from attendees and a summary of my talk is below.
Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD
Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.
I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.
Historical Parallels and Lessons
The 1920s vs. Today: The talk draws parallels between the “Roaring Twenties” economy, which led to the 1929–1932 crash, and current economic conditions.
Expert Predictions: It contrasts Roger Babson, who correctly predicted a “terrific” crash in 1929 and advised avoiding debt, with Irving Fisher, who incorrectly claimed stock prices had reached a “permanently high plateau” just before the crash.
The 100-Year Cycle: There is a suggestion of recurring 100-year financial cycles, noting historical panics in 1792, 1893, and 1990, and other cycles as well as the similarity between the 1929 crash and a potential 2029 crash.
Economic Red Flags
Monetary Policy: The presentation criticizes the Federal Reserve’s “easy money” policies, interest rate manipulation, and the ability to print unlimited currency at virtually no cost.
Market Bubbles: Key indicators of an impending crisis include “untamed” price inflation, a potential stock market bubble at historic highs, and massive federal government debt.
The “Prelude” Factors: Current factors identified as precursors to a 2029 crash include easy money fueling booms in both the stock market and real estate, followed by corrections in real estate prices.
Core Economic Philosophy
Structure of Production: The talk emphasizes that a healthy economy is based on production created by savings and investment rather than just consumption.
Sound Money: It references Murray Rothbard’s “The Case for a 100 Percent Gold Dollar” and makes the case for a gold-backed dollar to end price inflation and the boom-bust cycle.
Warning on Mismanagement: It cites the idea that mismanaged nations often turn to currency inflation and war, both of which provide temporary prosperity but lead to permanent ruin.
Call to Action
Preparation: The presentation opens with Benjamin Franklin’s quote, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,” urging the audience to consider their financial readiness. Investments in gold and silver must be included in your portfolio.
Professional Advice: It includes a disclaimer advising individuals to consult with financial advisors before making portfolio changes.
I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.
