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FL poised to allow quackery as ‘legitimate’ care

The Center for Inquiry (CFI), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization promoting science, secularism and critical thinking, has posted a web page directing Florida residents to urge Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto S. 688, which would broadly allow the practice of naturopathy in Florida, subject to few limitations, even though naturopathy is a discredited and dangerous form of quackery. Both the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians are critical of the “educational” requirements for naturopathic doctors.

Bill S. 688 states: Naturopathic Medicine; Creating the Board of Naturopathic Medicine within the Department of Health; prohibiting unlicensed persons from practicing naturopathic medicine or promoting, identifying, or describing themselves using specified titles or abbreviations; providing for licensure by examination of naturopathic doctors; providing for licensure by endorsement of naturopathic doctors; revising continuing education requirements for naturopathic doctors.

What is naturopathy?

As I presented in a previous Op/Ed article (News-Press, 5/3/2026), there are only two forms of scientifically grounded modern health care that are evidencebased: They are the contemporary forms of health care that are recognized by M.D. (medical doctor) and D.O. (doctor of osteopathy) titles. Naturopathy does not belong in this category.

Your Turn Morton Tavel, M.D. Guest columnist

Naturopathy, sometimes referred to as “natural medicine,” is a largely pseudoscientific approach said to “assist nature,” “support the body’s own innate capacity to achieve optimal health” and “facilitate the body’s inherent healing mechanisms.” Naturopathic practitioners assert that diseases are the body’s effort to purify itself and that cures result from increasing the patient’s vital force. The notion of a “vital force” or “life force” — a nonmaterial force that supposedly transcends the laws of chemistry and physics — originated in ancient times. No scientific evidence supports this doctrine, but a huge body of objective study refutes it. They claim to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes by ridding it of “waste products and toxins.” At first glance, this approach may appear sensible, but a close look will show that naturopathy’s philosophy is simplistic and that its practices are riddled with quackery.

According to a comprehensive report presented to Congress in 1970 by the now-defunct National Association of Naturopathic Physicians (NANP), naturopathy is the technique of treatment of human disease which emphasizes assisting nature’s tendency of the body to maintain a balance and to heal itself. The purpose of naturopathic medicine is to further this process by using “natural remedies,” as distinct from “orthodox” evidence- based medicine, which seeks to combat disease by using remedies that are chosen to destroy a causative agent. Naturopathy places priority upon conditions that are presumed bases for ill health, such as lowered vitality, abnormal composition of blood and lymph, maladjustment of muscles, ligaments, bones, and neurotropic disturbances, accumulation of “waste matter and poison” in the system, and psychological disturbances.

The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) has stated that “naturopathic medicine has its own unique body of knowledge, evolved and refined for centuries” and is “effective in treating all health problems, whether acute or chronic.” According to a 1989 AANP brochure, the main difference between naturopathic and conventional medicine is its philosophical approach. “Naturopathic physicians treat patients by restoring overall health rather than suppressing a few key symptoms.”

Naturopaths offer treatment at their offices. A few operate spas where patients may reside for several weeks. Their offerings include fasting, “natural food” diets, vitamins, herbs, tissue minerals, homeopathic remedies, cell salts, manipulation, massage, exercise, colonic enemas, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, natural childbirth, minor surgery, and applications of water, heat, cold, air, sunlight and electricity. Radiation may be used for diagnosis, but not for treatment. Many of these methods are said to “detoxify” the body. Some states permit naturopaths to prescribe various drugs that are listed in a formulary maintained or authorized by their licensing board.

What’s wrong with the above picture? Modern scientific research has identified measurable, causative factors and specific methods of preventing and/or treating hundreds of health problems. Naturopaths have done little more than create glib, high-sounding generalities. The above theories are simplistic and/or clash with science-based knowledge of body physiology and pathology. For example, “balance,” “vitality” and “harmony with the body” are undefined concepts. Like “optimal health” or “supporting” the body, these concepts are vague and cannot be objectively measured or scientifically tested. Naturopaths pretend that precise medical treatment is less important than “maintaining body balance.”

Naturopaths assert that their “natural” methods, when properly used, rarely have adverse effects because they do not interfere with the individual’s inherent healing abilities. This claim is nonsense. Any medication (drug or herb) potent enough to produce a therapeutic effect is potent enough to cause adverse effects. Drugs should not be used (and would not merit FDA approval) unless the probable benefit is significantly greater than the demonstrable risks. Moreover, medically used drugs rarely “interfere with the healing processes.” The claim that scientific medical care “merely eliminates or suppresses symptoms” is both absurd and pernicious. Most of naturopaths’ claims have not been scientifically substantiated, and some — such as homeopathy — clearly are worthless.

The total number of naturopathic practitioners in the United States is unknown but includes chiropractors and acupuncturists who practice naturopathy. The AANP was founded in 1985 and is closely allied with four-year naturopathic colleges. Its membership is said to be limited to individuals who are eligible for licensing in states that issue licenses. Its online directory contains about 1,300 names. The American Naturopathic Medical Association (ANMA), founded in 1981, claims to represent about 2,000 members worldwide. Although some have recognized credentials in other health disciplines, others merely have an “N.D.” degree obtained through a nonaccredited correspondence school.

Legal status

Naturopaths are licensed as independent practitioners in 16 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Efforts are on the way to press for licensure in other states, such as Florida. Graduates of four-year schools assert that licensing is needed to protect the public from unqualified practitioners. However, the existing naturopathic licensing boards have done little or nothing to protect the public from naturopathy’s widespread quackery.

The proposed laws would set educational requirements that many of ANMA’s members could not meet, so ANMA has vigorously opposed the licensing efforts. The National Council Against Health Fraud has pointed out the following: The difference between more and less educated naturopaths is like comparing more and less educated witch doctors. It could be argued that lessschooled naturopaths are safer because they may have a smaller bag of tricks and, because they don’t consider themselves “primary health physicians” are more apt to refer patients to M.D.s for additional care.

Naturopathic services are not covered by Medicare or most insurance policies. Expansion of naturopathic licensing would make naturopaths appear more legitimate and could help them gain passage of “insurance equality” laws that force insurance companies to cover their services. In 1968, the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (HEW) recommended against Medicare coverage of naturopathy. HEW’s report concluded that naturopathic theory and practice are not based upon the body of basic knowledge related to health, disease and health care which has been widely accepted by the scientific community. Moreover, irrespective of its theory, the scope and quality of naturopathic education do not prepare the practitioner to make an adequate diagnosis and provide appropriate treatment. It is quite likely that the average naturopath is unfamiliar with modern evidence and relies on a variety of unscientific practices and anti-medical doubletalk.

Morton Tavel, M.D., of Fort Myers is Clinical Professor Emeritus, Indiana University School of Medicine and former president of the American Heart Association’s Indiana Division.

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