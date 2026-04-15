The first episode of “Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is available on my YouTube channel.

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… a wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government…. Thomas Jefferson, First inaugural address

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The case for abolishing the income tax rests on a fundamental moral and economic insight articulated by thinkers like Murray Rothbard and Frank Chodorov (The Income Tax: The Root of All Evil): taxation is not a benign “contribution” to society, but a coercive extraction that undermines both individual liberty and economic prosperity.

Rothbard argued that the income tax is inherently unjust because it penalizes productive behavior. By confiscating a portion of what individuals earn through voluntary exchange, the state effectively claims partial ownership over their labor. In Rothbard’s framework, this is indistinguishable in principle from forced labor—differing only in degree. The more one produces, innovates, or works, the more one is punished. This creates a perverse incentive structure that discourages wealth creation and distorts economic decision-making.

Chodorov, writing decades earlier, emphasized the moral dimension even more starkly. He insisted that taxation rests on compulsion, not consent. Unlike a market transaction, where both parties benefit voluntarily, the income tax is enforced under threat of penalties and imprisonment. For Chodorov, this coercion erodes the ethical foundation of a free society by normalizing the idea that the state has a superior claim on an individual’s property and earnings.

Economically, the income tax is equally damaging. It reduces incentives to work, save, and invest, thereby slowing capital formation and long-term growth. It also invites endless complexity—loopholes, deductions, and political favoritism—turning the tax code into a tool for social engineering rather than a neutral means of raising revenue. Entire industries arise not to create wealth, but to navigate and exploit this labyrinth.

Abolishing the income tax would restore a clear principle: individuals own the fruits of their labor. It would eliminate a major barrier to productivity and innovation while forcing government to seek less intrusive means of funding its activities—if not to drastically reduce its scope altogether.

In the spirit of Rothbard and Chodorov, the abolition of the income tax is not merely a policy reform. It is a reaffirmation of the moral primacy of the individual and the essential conditions for a truly free and prosperous society.

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PS. Both Rothbard’s essay and Chodorov’s book provide the intellectual ammunition to abolish the income tax. Use this material to write letters to the editor and op-eds for your local newspapers. Real financial independence means no income tax.

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MURRAY SABRIN

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“…boom- bust cycles are caused, not by mysterious defects inherent in industrial capitalism, but by the unfortunate inflationary bank credit expansion propelled by central banks.” Murray N. Rothbard

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The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.