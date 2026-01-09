It Profits Us to Replace the U.S. Welfare State

A free society doesn’t outsource compassion to Washington. It practices it locally, voluntarily and effectively.

Your editorial “The Corruption of the Welfare State” (Jan. 3) rightly exposes how sprawling government programs breed dependency, misaligned incentives and political patronage. What is missing from much of today’s debate—but powerfully supplied in Peter Drucker’s Dec. 1991 op-ed for the Journal, “It Profits Us to Strengthen Nonprofits”—is a constructive alternative rooted in civil society rather than the state.

Drucker, an Austrian-American management consultant, understood that social needs are best met not by distant bureaucracies but by mission-driven institutions embedded in communities. Nonprofits, voluntary associations and mutual-aid organizations possess something government can’t manufacture: moral purpose, local knowledge and accountability to those they serve. Where the welfare state treats people as cases, nonprofits treat them as neighbors, clients and contributors.

The corruption you describe is financial and moral. When the government crowds out civil society, it weakens the institutions that cultivate responsibility, work and character. Drucker argued that strengthening nonprofits isn’t charity—it is investing in social capital that produces real returns: independence, competence and community cohesion. Tinkering around the edges of the welfare state isn’t the long-term solution; eliminating it is.

As Drucker concluded, unleashing the nonprofit sector through tax relief, regulatory freedom and genuine decentralization will achieve the goals of welfare-state advocates. A free society doesn’t outsource compassion to Washington. It practices it locally, voluntarily and effectively.

Murray Sabrin

Mises Institute

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.