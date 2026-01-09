Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Ost's avatar
Helen Ost
14h

Non-profits can also be inefficient, duplicative, and have expensive staff. If you are homeless in Vancouver WA, there are approximately 47 non-profits and churches you can contact for various needs of housing, food, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rpaco's avatar
rpaco
16h

America where you need to be rich to be ill. With the coming market crash there will be many more without jobs and who cannot afford to get sick. In the UK the NHS has broken under the strain of vast increases in the population but the increases in funding and medical staff are way behind. Consequently those who work in the NHS are at breaking point in many if not most cases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture