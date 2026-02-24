Free-market capitalism is a network of free and voluntary exchanges in which producers work, produce, and exchange their products for the products of others through prices voluntarily arrived at. State capitalism consists of one or more groups making use of the coercive apparatus of the government — the State — to accumulate capital for themselves by expropriating the production of others by force and violence. Murray N. Rothbard

I sent the following letter to the Wall Street Journal last week. But since I had a letter published a few weeks ago, I don’t think this one may be make the cut. At any rate, this is the year of celebrating independence and economic freedom.

To the Editor:

Jason Riley is right to remind readers (“GOP Doesn’t Know Smith From Adam,” Feb. 18), on the 250th anniversary of The Wealth of Nations (March 9), that Adam Smith made the moral and practical case for free markets. But as we celebrate that milestone, we should also remember another anniversary: March 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Murray Rothbard—economist, historian, and philosopher, and one of the most uncompromising defenders of laissez-faire in the twentieth century.

Rothbard extended Smith’s insights into money, banking, and the state. In What Has Government Done to Our Money? and The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar, he argued that inflation is not a market failure but a political one—rooted in fiat money and central banking. In The Fallacy of the Public Sector, he challenged the notion that government spending is inherently superior or more “public-spirited” than private enterprise. And in Protectionism and the Destruction of Prosperity, he dismantled the economic nationalism that continues to tempt policymakers in both parties.

The Republicans in Congress who claim to invoke Smith’s invisible hand should also embrace Rothbard’s radical consistency. If markets generate wealth and coordination, then sound money, free trade, and strict limits on state power must follow. On this dual anniversary, lawmakers would do well to revisit not only 1776, but also the enduring lessons Rothbard offered for our own time.

Murray Sabrin

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.