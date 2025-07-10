ZeroHedge Debate: Should We Abolish the Fed?
07/10/2025•Mises Wire•Robert P. Murphy
Recent tensions between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former President Trump have ignited fresh controversy: Trump publicly accused Powell of “tanking the economy” and threatening America’s recovery — escalating the spotlight on central bank policy.
But is anyone asking… do we even need a central bank in the first place? We are.
Tonight at 7 pm ET, ZeroHedge will host and Rebel Capitalist founder George Gammon will moderate: Mises Institute senior fellow Bob Murphy against George Mason University researcher David Beckworth (Fed reformist).
When & Where:
Date: Tonight
Time: 7 pm ET
Where: Live on the ZeroHedge homepage, X, YouTube and Rumble
