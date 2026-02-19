The constitution vests the power of declaring war in Congress; therefore no offensive expedition of importance can be undertaken until after they shall have deliberated upon the subject and authorized such a measure. George Washington

There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket. General Smedley Butler

*******************************************************************************

An attack by the United States on Iran would be both immoral and unconstitutional. The Constitution vests in Congress—not the president—the power to declare war. Launching military action absent a direct, imminent threat to the American people would violate both the letter and spirit of that safeguard. The framers feared executive war-making precisely because it tempts leaders to substitute ambition and ideology for necessity.

Iran, whatever its internal character or regional ambitions, is not invading our shores, nor is it posing an immediate threat to the daily safety of Americans. Meanwhile, millions of citizens are struggling with stagnant wages, rising prices, housing costs, and healthcare bills. Families worry about groceries, rent, and retirement security—not about marching into another Middle Eastern conflict. To divert blood and treasure into war while households face affordability crises is a profound moral mis ordering of priorities.

War also carries predictable consequences: higher deficits, inflationary pressures, expanded surveillance, and the erosion of civil liberties. As history repeatedly shows, foreign intervention strengthens the national security state while weakening the economic security of ordinary people. Those who pay the price are service members and taxpayers, not policymakers insulated from the fallout.

During his campaign, Donald Trump styled himself as a “peace president,” promising to end endless wars and focus on rebuilding at home. To pivot from that pledge toward initiating another conflict would represent not only a policy reversal but a betrayal of public trust. Leadership requires restraint, especially when the Constitution demands it and the national interest does not compel otherwise.

A republic committed to limited government and the rule of law cannot justify war absent a clear and present danger. Prudence, morality, and constitutional fidelity all argue against another unnecessary conflict.

***********************************************************************

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

***********************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

************************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

******************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.