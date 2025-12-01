COMMON SENSE FOR THE 21ST CENTURY

A Modern Pamphlet for a Republic on the Brink

Inspired by the ideas of Murray Sabrin

Two and a half centuries ago, Thomas Paine lit a fire that spread from the taverns of New England to the plantations of Virginia and across the whole American continent. He wrote plainly, fiercely, unapologetically about a truth that everyone felt but feared to say: the British Empire was smothering the future of a free people. Common Sense was a spark. The Revolution was the flame.

Today, we need fire again.

For we are governed not by a king whose face adorns a coin, but by something far more insidious: a Leviathan with a thousand invisible hands—bureaucrats who write laws they never vote on, economists who tinker with our currency like amateur chemists, politicians who spend money that does not exist, and a permanent military apparatus that roams the globe as if the United States were appointed as custodian of the planet.

We have exchanged a tyrant we could name for one we cannot see.

And worse—we have grown used to it.

This pamphlet is a call to rip the veil off this comfortable servitude and shout, as Paine once did, “The cause of America is, in great measure, the cause of all mankind.”

I. The House of Cards: A Nation Built on Debt and Delusion

Let us speak plainly: The United States government is bankrupt—morally, fiscally, and intellectually. It limps forward only because the Federal Reserve stands ready to conjure money out of thin air, the very alchemy Paine and every Founding Father would have denounced as fraud.

A nation drowning in $38 trillion of debt is told—no, assured—that this is nothing to worry about. “We owe it to ourselves,” the experts say. “Modern monetary theory proves deficits don’t matter,” they declare. They recite these slogans with the same blind devotion with which royalists once proclaimed the divine right of kings.

But reality does not bend to slogans.

Inflation is taxation by stealth, an act of economic vandalism masquerading as policy. It steals from workers and savers and rewards the speculators, the political aristocrats, and the financial institutions who receive the newly minted money first. They grow fat on credit; the rest of the nation gets the bill.

This is not prosperity. It is the redistribution of wealth from the bottom to the politically connected top—a rigged economy hiding behind the language of “stability” and “management.”

Common sense screams the truth: No empire in history has survived such recklessness. Not Rome. Not Spain. Not Britain. And not us, unless we change course.

II. The Administrative State: A New Monarchy Without a Crown

America fought a revolution to live without rulers. Yet we now endure a ruling class far more powerful than King George ever dreamed.

Regulators who write laws they never must defend at the ballot box. Agencies that determine what you may teach, what you may build, what you may farm, what you may invest in, what you may ingest, and even how you may save for old age. Bureaucrats whose decrees carry more force than Congress and more permanence than the Constitution.

This is not a republic. It is soft authoritarianism—comfortable tyranny wrapped in paperwork and justified by “expertise.”

And let me be clear: No people can remain free when the state governs everything and the citizen governs nothing.

The Founders did not risk their lives so that unelected officials could run a country like a corporate compliance department. They built a system that trusted citizens above government. The modern state trusts government above citizens.

To restore the republic, we must dismantle—not tinker with, not “reform”—the administrative state that smothers American life. Power must return to local communities, to individuals, to spontaneous cooperation, to the natural order of a free society.

Centralization is poison. Decentralization is the cure.

III. The War Machine: A Republic Hijacked by Permanent Conflict

Paine denounced foreign entanglements when they were merely a threat on the horizon. Today, they define American foreign policy.

We are told—constantly—that the United States must police the world. That we must station soldiers in 70 countries, fight undeclared wars, change regimes like lightbulbs, and arm whichever nation happens to serve the geopolitical fashion of the moment.

What has this relentless interventionism delivered?

Trillions of dollars wasted. Thousands of Americans killed. Millions displaced abroad. A country more hated than feared, more entangled than secure.

And for what? For the illusion that safety can be purchased with perpetual war?

The republic cannot survive this. The Founders warned us clearly: great militaries lead to great debt, great debt leads to great taxes, and great taxes lead to the erosion of liberty.

Peace is not naïve. Peace is strength. Peace is prosperity. Peace is the foundation of a free society.

If America is to flourish in the 21st century, the war machine must be reined in. Not tomorrow. Not “gradually.” Now.

IV. The Rise of Surveillance and the Demise of Liberty

A nation that once cherished liberty now tolerates digital surveillance that would have made the KGB envious. Our phones record us. Our metadata is mined. Our speech is monitored by a grotesque partnership between government agencies and tech giants—corporate censors who act as digital Redcoats.

This unholy alliance claims to protect us. So did every tyrant in history.

Rights surrendered in fear are never regained without struggle. And the erosion of civil liberties is not a slow slide—it is an avalanche. Once lost, freedom does not return on its own. It must be demanded.

It is time to demand it.

V. What Must Be Done: A Program for a New Liberty

Let this pamphlet not only warn but instruct. A fiery critique must lead to a concrete path forward.

Balance the federal budget and end fiscal delusion.

Congress must live within its means and spend taxpayers’ money only authorized by the Constitution or step aside for those who will. Intergenerational theft must end. Rein in the Federal Reserve.

Sound money—stable, honest, unmanipulated—is the bedrock of a free economy. Competing currencies and strict limits on monetary expansion are essential. Dismantle the administrative state.

Restore the Constitution’s separation of powers. Eliminate agencies that govern without consent. Adopt a foreign policy of peace and non-intervention.

Trade with all, entangle with none. End military adventurism. Reclaim civil liberties.

No surveillance without a warrant. No censorship by proxy. No “emergency powers” without strict limits. Revitalize civil society.

Families, communities, charities, and voluntary associations must reclaim the space the state has stolen.

VI. The Call of This Generation

The Founders faced muskets and gallows to assert their natural rights. Our struggle is different—but no less consequential. Our enemy is not a king, but the complacency of a people accustomed to being ruled.

The great danger of our age is not tyranny imposed by force—it is tyranny accepted by habit.

But habits can change. Societies can awaken. The flame of liberty may dim, but it never dies unless we stop tending it.

It is time—past time—for the American people to rediscover their courage, their dignity, and their birthright as free individuals. Freedom is not a relic. It is not an old document. It is not a slogan. It is a living force that must be fed by vigilance, skepticism of power, and unyielding devotion to the truth that no human being is born to rule another.

In Paine’s time, the task was independence.

In ours, the task is restoration.

We can turn back the tide of debt, currency debasement, bureaucracy, surveillance, and endless war. We can reclaim the spirit of 1776. We can build a republic worthy of its founding ideals.

But only if we act.

Only if we speak.

Only if we refuse to kneel before the new monarchs in suits and ties.

This is our Common Sense.

This is our Revolution—not of muskets, but of minds.

Let it begin.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.