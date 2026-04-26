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Government’s numerous “free” services, moreover, create permanent excess demand over supply and therefore permanent “shortages” of the product. Government, in short, acquiring its revenue by coerced confiscation rather than by voluntary investment and consumption, is not and cannot be run like a business. Its inherent gross inefficiencies, the impossibility for it to clear the market, will insure its being a mare’s nest of trouble on the economic scene.

Murray N.Rothbard

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My letter to the editor (Naples Daily News) challenging the idea that government services reflect taxpayers’ value.

Value is subjective

I am writing regarding the letter (’Taxes done the right way,’ April 22). His claim that taxes and government spending should be based on the ‘value’ citizens receive rests on a fundamental misunderstanding of how value is determined.

Value is subjective and can only be meaningfully expressed through voluntary exchange in free markets, where individuals decide what goods and services are worth to them. Taxes, by contrast, are coercive; citizens are compelled to pay regardless of their personal valuation of government services.

An example of voluntary exchanges addressing infrastructure services is planned communities, like Babcock Ranch in Lee County. In short, with a little imagination and commitment to serving the public using proven free market tools, the public can consume all needed services. Historically local mutual aid societies have assisted citizens deal with natural disasters. Unfortunately, governments have co-opted these voluntary organizations for more than one hundred years.

In the final analysis, without voluntary choice and price signals, there is no reliable way to measure ‘value.’ Government spending reflects political priorities rather than the genuine preferences of individuals acting freely in the marketplace.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

My letter was written in response to the following letter.

Taxes done the right way

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., of Naples raises a thoughtful distinction in his recent letter critiquing the idea of taxes as ‘investments’— but ultimately draws the line too sharply.

It is true that taxes are not voluntary in the way private investments are. That point shouldn’t be dismissed. But it also doesn’t follow that the comparison is meaningless or misleading. In everyday civic language, we often describe something as an ‘investment’ not because it is optional, but because it produces long-term returns. Roads, schools, stormwater systems, and public safety all fall into that category. They are not chosen individually, but they are experienced collectively — and their benefits compound over time.

Where Dr. Sabrin goes further — suggesting that most public goods could be provided through voluntary exchange or charity — it leaves the realm of practical governance. History suggests otherwise. Large-scale infrastructure, disaster response, and basic public safety have rarely been sustained reliably through voluntary systems alone, especially in complex, modern economies.

There is a legitimate debate to be had about how much we tax, how efficiently we spend, and whether high-tax environments risk driving people and businesses elsewhere. Those are real concerns, and they deserve serious attention. But framing the issue as a choice between coercive taxation and purely voluntary systems oversimplifies the challenge.

Most Americans don’t live at either extreme. We want a government that is limited but functional, efficient but capable — one that delivers value for what it asks of us. If calling certain public expenditures ‘investments’ helps keep the focus on results and accountability, that seems less like a distortion and more like a useful discipline.

The real question isn’t whether taxes are voluntary. It’s whether they are worth it.

Chris Corrie, Bonita Springs

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.