(I am contemplating forming an exploratory committee to seek the GOP presidential nomination. I have contacted numerous long time friends and new friends and the consensus has been, Why not? A majority of the American people polled believe the country is on the wrong track. We need a “reset.” I believe I could be the change agent to restore the American republic. I therefore would appreciate your feedback regarding my forming a presidential exploratory committee. Thank you.)

I arrived in America with my parents and older brother 76 years ago. Being born to parents who were the only members of their respective families to survive the carnage of World War II in Poland has left a deep impression on me.

I have concluded after much introspection and reading about military conflicts:

War is the health of the state. And war is a racket.

In addition, the nexus between the financial elites and war must be understood by the American people so they can reject an interventionist foreign policy.

I was an undergraduate during the buildup of President Johnson’s undeclared Vietnam War, listening to talk radio about the pros and cons of US military intervention to prevent the fallacious “domino theory” from unfolding in Southeast Asia.

Johnson lied to the American people about the North Vietnam attack on US ships in the Gulf of Tonkin that triggered the congressional resolution. Eventually more than 500,000 US military personnel were stationed in South Vietnam.

Regrettably, US intervention continues unabated in the Middle East and Ukraine, both of which could led to direct American military involvement.

Every federal government dollar that supports the neoconservative interventionist foreign policy has been borrowed and continues to be borrowed. In short, the military industrial complex is thriving while low and middle income families are struggling to make ends meet.

America needs a president who will echo President Eisenhower’s warning about the military-industrial complex in his January 1961 Farewell Address.

Two years later President Kennedy gave his “peace” speech at American University.

America needs a pro peace president otherwise the country will be mired in war—indirectly or directly and undermining our economy.

Two new essays have been published about MAFI and its historical significance.

Stars of Entrepreneurship:

https://starsofentrepreneurship.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/



Moguls of Business:

https://mogulsofbusiness.com/murray-sabrins-financial-rebellion-the-movement-to-end-taxes-and-empower-charity/

My essay on financial independence and a constitutional federal budget.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.