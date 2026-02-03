Independence is happiness . Susan B. Anthony

Part of your heritage in this society is the opportunity to become financially independent. Jim Rohn

Nature never said to me: Do not be poor; still less did she say: Be rich; her cry to me was always: Be independent . Nicolas Chamfort

*************************************************************************************

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it is worth asking a simple but profound question: how can a new generation ever be independent if the government takes a large share of its earnings before it can even get started? Exempting Generation Z from federal income and payroll taxes would be a bold, principled first step in MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT (mafiusa.com.)

(Other generations would get their tax exemption as soon as possible as the country transitions to economic freedom for all Americans.)

Gen Z faces an economic landscape far harsher than that of previous generations. Wages lag the rising costs of housing, healthcare, and education. Student debt burdens millions before they earn their first real paycheck. On top of that, income and payroll taxes immediately drain earnings that could otherwise be saved, invested, or used to start a business. Financial independence is preached, but policy makes it nearly unattainable.

Tax exemption would allow young Americans to build capital during their most productive and innovative years, and for the rest of their lives. Instead of sending thousands of dollars to Washington, Gen Z workers could accumulate savings, form families, purchase homes, and invest in their own skills and enterprises. Payroll tax relief would free them from financing entitlement programs that are fiscally unsustainable and unlikely to benefit them in the future.

The Declaration of Independence celebrated self-reliance, opportunity, and freedom from arbitrary burdens. Marking its 250th anniversary with a policy that empowers young Americans would honor that legacy in a concrete way. Exempting Gen Z from income and payroll taxes would not be a handout—it would be an investment in independence, productivity, and a freer, more prosperous America.

********************************************************************************

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

**********************************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

***************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

******************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.