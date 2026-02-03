Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

This is such a fresh take on generational economic policy. I've been watching younger collegues struggle with the exact calculus you describe, where taxes eat into savings before they can even start building wealth. The intergenerational fairness angle is really interesting too, especialy since Gen Z will likely never see the entitlement programs they're paying into now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture