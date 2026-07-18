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VIDEO DESCRIPTION

What if the solution to wealth inequality, inflation, and economic instability isn’t policy reform but a return to sound money? Investment manager Lawrence Lepard explains why Bitcoin, gold, and silver are essential for your financial security.

In this deep-dive interview, investment manager and author Lawrence Lepard joins Murray Sabrin to explore the future of money, sound monetary systems, and how Bitcoin is reshaping global finance. As traditional fiat currency faces mounting pressure from inflation and wealth inequality, understanding alternative stores of value has never been more critical.



Key Topics Discussed:

Why sound money is essential for a functioning economy

Bitcoin as digital gold: The future medium of exchange

Precious metals (gold & silver) as inflation hedges

The wealth inequality crisis and systemic economic flaws

The Fourth Turning: Economic cycles and societal reset patterns

How technological innovation (AI, data centers, nuclear power) impacts prosperity

Real-world inflation: What the government isn’t telling you

The coming monetary reset and preparation strategies



What You’ll Learn:

✓ Why “gold is the ultimate form of money”

✓ How Bitcoin functions as digital sound money

✓ The relationship between monetary policy and wealth inequality

✓ Why nuclear power and data centers are critical for the future

✓ Investment strategies for wealth protection in uncertain times

✓ How the Fourth Turning framework explains current economic cycles

✓ The real impact of inflation on your purchasing power



About Lawrence Lepard: Lawrence Lepard is an accomplished investment manager with decades of experience in financial markets. He’s the author of “The Big Print,” a comprehensive analysis of monetary policy and wealth inequality. Through Equity Management Associates, he provides insights into global economic trends and investment opportunities.



Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Guest Background

02:01 Guest’s Journey into Investment Management

05:38 US Economy from a 30,000-Foot View

07:09 Wealth Inequality and the Broken System

10:03 The Need for a Return to Sound Money

15:17 The Fourth Turning and Societal Cycles

18:57 The Coming Reset to Sound Money

22:20 Understanding Bitcoin as Digital Gold

29:27 Bitcoin’s Acceptance and Use Cases

35:50 Outlook for Precious Metals and Inflation

41:24 AI, Data Centers, and Energy Considerations

44:25 Closing Remarks and Book Promotion



Featured Resources & Books:

“The Big Print” by Lawrence Lepard - https://www.amazon.com/Big-Print-Happened-America-Sound/dp/B0DVTCVX8J

“The Bitcoin Standard” by Saifedean Ammous -https://www.amazon.com/s?k=The+Bitcoi...

Equity Management Associates: https://ema2.com

EMA Q2 Report & Newsletters: https://ema2.com/newsletters



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