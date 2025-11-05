Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

The fortunes of politics sway to and fro with each party fluctuating between highs and lows. The machine grinds forward not caring who is crunched under its wheels. The retardicans will be swamped in 2026 and then again in 2028 as the leftists pull another pheonix act and rise from the ashes.

El Trumpo has already worn out his welcome three years early. Voting changes NOTHING. Highly tyrannical government exists whether we vote or not. It must be either overthrown or be allowed to blow itself apart.

Psychos cannot rule the asylum for long before they self-destruct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Sabrin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture