In many ways, the election results confirm the definition of insanity is alive and well in politics, electing the same ideology and expecting a different result. Time will tell how VA and NJ will fare under the Democratic surge.

I believe the results in VA and NJ, to a large degree, reflect an outprouing of anti-Trump sentiment that will increase as we head into next year’s midterms.

Trump is becoming the Herbert Hoover of the 21st century. Just as the Dems ran against Hoover for about 30 years, the Dems’ playbook is to run against Trump going forward.

The GOP is the party of cronyism as is the Democrats. The solution to counter the big government ideology is financial independence. This message should be heard far and wide.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.