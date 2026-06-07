Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

Summary

In this episode, Charles Frohman discusses health freedom, the dangers of wireless radiation, and innovative approaches to healthcare and insurance. He shares insights on international food standards, vaccine issues, and how individuals can protect themselves and advocate for healthier policies.



Keywords

Health Freedom, Wireless Radiation, Insurance Alternatives, Food Standards, Vaccine Safety, Cell Towers, Public Health, Natural Health, Policy Advocacy



Key Topics

Health freedom and international standards

Wireless radiation and health risks

Innovative health insurance models

Vaccine policy and advocacy

Cell tower impact and public policy



Guest Name

Charles Frohman



Titles

The Future of Health Freedom: Wireless, Food, and Insurance Innovations

How to Protect Your Health in a Wireless World



Sound Bites

"Vitamins are considered food by the FDA."

"There are only two good sharing organizations."

"International standards are key to food safety."



Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Health Freedom and Advocacy

02:41

The Role of the National Health Federation

07:54

Challenges in Traditional Health Insurance

11:13

Exploring Health Sharing Networks

18:00

Food Supply Issues and Health

20:33

Water Quality and Environmental Concerns

22:08

The Impact of Cell Towers on Health

31:39

Awareness and Activism in Healthcare

40:20

Outro_Final.mp4

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.