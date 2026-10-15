I have spent more than 50 years studying, writing, and speaking about the principles that make a free society possible: individual liberty, free markets, sound money, constitutionally limited government, and peace. My intellectual journey began when I discovered the Austrian School of economics and encountered the writings of Ludwig von Mises, Murray N.…
Coming Soon: The Abolition Manifesto
Why I am writing my last book is below the cover.
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