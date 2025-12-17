To celebrate Hanukkah , Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday next week, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

President Trump has a serious illness that has no known cure and has been evident for many years.

The president’s MAGA supporters would downplay this diagnosis but his critics would agree that the president has had this ailment for many years especially since he won the presidency in 2016 and then again in 2024.

Trump’s Truth Social post about the murder of Rob Reiner—an outspoken critic of the president—and his wife allegedly by their son Nick was a horrific tragedy revealed his chronic condition for the whole world to see.

President Trump suffers from “verbal diarrhea”—a compulsive disorder where an individual makes over the top statements. Even Trump’s supporters have expressed their dismay at his intemperate remarks.

Will the GOP faithful and his defenders in Congress become so disenchanted with Trump’s future uncivil pronouncements that they will call for his resignation?

Trump, however, is a street fighter and would dig in his heels and lash out against the disloyal Republicans who would want him to leave, especially after the Democrats take back the House next year and impeach the president in 2027.

You don’t have to be a Democrat or suffer from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) to criticize President Trump’s economic policies, especially his embrace of state capitalism.

(Democrats, however, have supported state capitalism since the FDR New Deal so their major beef with Trump is his imposition of unilateral tariffs. Interestingly, the Democrats did not try to repeal Trump’s first term higher tariffs during Biden’s presidency. To call the Democrats hypocrites is kind.)

In addition, Trump’s state capitalism policies are the antithesis of what Republicans supposedly stand for—free enterprise and limited government.

State capitalism is a fairly benign description for what in effect is economic fascism.

In other words, Trump is reducing economic freedom in America just as Hebert Hoover did when the economic downturn began in 1929 that became the Great Depression.

In the final analysis, Trump is no defender of economic freedom. He is a big government Republican just like Herbert Hoover was more than 90 years ago.

Time will tell if Trump’s presidency causes the GOP to enter the political wilderness for the next 20 years or more.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.