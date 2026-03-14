There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket. General Smedley Butler

The first casualty when war comes is truth. Hiram Johnson

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In his The Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Partisanship on Iran Is Dangerous,” David Boles argues that partisan divisions in Washington over U.S. policy toward Iran risk weakening national unity and undermining America’s ability to confront foreign threats. While appeals for bipartisan consensus may sound responsible, Boles’s argument overlooks a crucial historical context that complicates today’s tensions between the United States and Iran.

Any serious discussion of U.S.–Iran relations must begin with the legacy of the 1953 Iranian coup d’état. In that episode, the United States and Great Britain orchestrated the overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, after he nationalized the country’s oil industry. The operation restored the rule of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and secured Western access to Iranian oil. Though justified at the time as a Cold War necessity, the coup destroyed Iran’s fragile democratic experiment and entrenched authoritarian rule. For many Iranians, it remains the foundational grievance in their distrust of American intentions.

The Shah’s regime maintained power through a repressive security apparatus, most notoriously the secret police known as SAVAK. Trained and assisted by foreign intelligence agencies—including Israel’s Mossad—SAVAK became synonymous with surveillance, imprisonment, and torture of political dissidents. These abuses fueled widespread anger within Iranian society and helped create the conditions that eventually led to the Iranian Revolution of 1979. By ignoring this history, arguments like Boles’s present today’s confrontation as if it emerged suddenly, detached from decades of intervention and resentment.

Boles also frames Republican criticism of Donald Trump’s military actions toward Iran primarily as partisan maneuvering. Yet such criticism is not simply political opportunism. Many critics challenge the premise that Iran represents a direct threat to the American people warranting military escalation. Invocations of “national security” have long been used in U.S. political discourse to justify foreign interventions while discouraging deeper debate about their causes and consequences.

Wrapping calls for military action in the rhetoric of national security risks obscuring the historical roots of the conflict. It also ignores the lessons of past interventions that destabilized regions while producing unintended consequences for American policy. A genuine national discussion about Iran would acknowledge this history and critically examine whether further confrontation advances American interests or simply repeats earlier mistakes.

By reducing skepticism about war to partisan division, Boles’s argument oversimplifies a complex geopolitical relationship. The real danger lies not in partisan disagreement but in ignoring history while advocating policies that could deepen conflict and perpetuate cycles of mistrust between nations.

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The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.