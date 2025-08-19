Please help me reach the goal of 100,000 subscribers by January 1, 2026. Please forward this post to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. The goal is to help spread the ideas of peace, economic freedom, and civil liberties. If every subscriber can recruit 9 new subscribers who in turn invite 10 others to become a member of the most important initiative to restore the republic, MAFI, then we will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Advocating socialism when the evidence is overwhelming that socialism sucks is a reminder that statism is alive and well across the political spectrum. Only real conservatives and libertarians denounce statism in all its forms—socialism and fascism.

And as Ludwig von Mises pointed out decades ago in a speech socialism is anti-freedom, perpetuates poverty, kills market prices, and creates social divisions. The market economy is the best anti-poverty “program” there is, and “lifts all boats.”

One would think that the hundreds of books and essays criticizing socialism for more than 100 years, would have buried the collectivist ideas that have been embraced by Zoharn Mamdani and now Donald Trump.

The Trump administration is discussing taking a 10 percent stake in Intel. The WSJ editorial today demolishes the idea of a federal government stake in the chip maker.

Where are Republicans denouncing this leap into socialism?

Is the GOP on the verge of also becoming another party of socialism, and thus champions of corporate statism?

When President Nixon imposed wage and price controls and severed the last link between the dollar and gold making the greenback a fiat currency, his advisors wearing Adam Smith ties supported his egregious violation of free market principles and sound money.

The myth of our “two party”system continues, because both major parties support the welfare-warfare state and only a few heroic members of Congress dare to criticize the unconstitutional federal budget.

America needs financial independence more than ever. And a constitutional federal budget.

Anything less guarantees a major financial crisis as we head into the next decade.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.