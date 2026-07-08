Democratic socialism was inevitable since the New Deal and Great Society
Defeating democratic socialism begins with denouncing the welfare state. Don't expect Republcians to make the case for economic freedom.
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Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve
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My letter in the WSJ today.
How Socialism Emerged in American Politics
The debate has shifted from whether the government should redistribute wealth to how much redistribution is enough.
July 7, 2026 1:58 pm ET
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, Aug. 14, 1935. Alamy
Mark Penn and Andrew Stein are right to warn that “The Socialist Threat Is Real” (op-ed, July 3). But they overlook its true origin. The Democratic Party’s current socialism didn’t emerge in a vacuum; it is the logical extension of the New Deal and the Great Society, which transformed the federal government from a relatively limited constitutional republic into the nation’s primary provider of income, retirement, healthcare and welfare.
Once Americans are taught that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are not government programs but inalienable rights, the philosophical foundation for socialism has already been laid. If retirement income and medical care are rights guaranteed by Washington, why shouldn’t housing, college tuition, child care and a guaranteed income be rights as well? Democratic socialists merely carry this premise to its logical conclusion.
The debate has shifted from whether the government should redistribute wealth to how much redistribution is enough. Democratic socialists simply argue that if the government can tax one group to finance benefits for another, then even higher taxes on upper-income Americans and greater government control over private property are justified in the name of the “common good.”
Those who wish to halt the advance of socialism must challenge its intellectual roots, not merely its latest political manifestations.
Murray Sabrin
Naples, Fla.
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See Connor O’Keeffe essay today for more evidence why the Democratic socialists are having their moment.
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I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
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The retardicans offer nothing of value. The socialists simply offer nothing.