Dr. King’s economic ideas

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is rightly revered for his moral leadership in dismantling Jim Crow and appealing to America’s conscience. Yet admiration for his civil rights legacy should not exempt his economic ideas from scrutiny — particularly his support for a guaranteed or universal basic income.

A universal basic income confuses compassion with policy efficacy. By severing income from productive activity, it risks weakening the link between work, responsibility and self-improvement that undergirds a free and prosperous society. History suggests that durable gains against poverty have come not from unconditional transfers, but from economic growth, entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities for meaningful employment. Wages rise when productivity rises; dignity follows from contribution, not entitlement. Moreover, a nationwide basic income would require enormous taxation or monetary expansion, crowding out private investment, distorting prices, and entrenching bureaucratic power. What begins as a promise of security can evolve into dependency, reducing social mobility while expanding the state’s reach into everyday life. The poor would be treated as permanent clients rather than empowered citizens.

Dr. King sought justice and human flourishing. Those aims are better served by policies that remove barriers to work — occupational licensing reform, better schools, freer markets and a safety net that is targeted, temporary and work-oriented provided by the nonprofit sector. Honoring King’s moral vision should not require embracing an economic program that undermines the very independence and opportunity he championed.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples, Emeritus Professor of Finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey

****************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect—and finally get the goernemtn off the people’s backs.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

On January 27th I will make the first presentation of Are You Prepared for the Crash of 2029 in Naples, FL. ?

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.