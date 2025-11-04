Please join the MAFI movement to show your support for finance independence. Once you enlist you will be a certified “MAFIoso.”

The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not sufficient warrant. John Stuart Mill

The Trump administration asserts it has the legal authority to use drones to attack speed boats allegedly carrying drugs to be sold in the US. (Critiques of the drone attacks on alleged drug traffickers are here and here.

This is nonsense—dangerous nonsense—and a threat to the American people’s civil liberties.

If Trump et.al. believe they can use lethal force to attack alleged drug traffickers in international waters, then it is not a stretch that the administration will support local and state police as well as the DEA to kill suspected drug dealers in America in the not too distant future.

In other words, Trump’s unconstitutional actions could lead to massive assaults on due process, the foundation of our legal system.

But Trump’s support for the use of government (lethal) power to prevent Americans from ingesting “illegal” substances, begs the question.

What should the government do to protect people from fentanyl and other potent substances?

Ludwig von Mises succinctly dissects prohibition in his magnum opus, Human Action. (The PDF is available on the link.)

Opium and morphine are certainly dangerous, habit-forming drugs. But once the principle is admitted that it is the duty of government to protect the individual against his own foolishness, no serious objections can be advanced against further encroachments. A good case could be made out in favor of the prohibition of alcohol and nicotine. And why limit the government’s benevolent providence to the protection of the individual’s body only? Is not the harm a man can inflict on his mind and soul even more disastrous than any bodily evils? Why not prevent him from reading bad books and seeing bad plays, from looking at bad paintings and statues and from hearing bad music? The mischief done by bad ideologies, surely, is much more pernicious, both for the individual and for the whole society, than that done by narcotic drugs.

These fears are not merely imaginary specters terrifying secluded doctrinaires. It is a fact that no paternal government, whether ancient or modern, ever shrank from regimenting its subjects’ minds, beliefs, and opinions. If one abolishes man’s freedom to determine his own consumption, one takes all freedoms away. The naive advocates of government interference with consumption delude themselves when they neglect what they disdainfully call the philosophical aspect of the problem. They unwittingly support the case of censorship, inquisition, religious intolerance, and the persecution of dissenters.

Prohibition is the ideology of authoritarians. In addition, drug prohibition has “untended consequences. It makes drugs more potent.

Freedom—even the freedom to ingest unapproved substances—is not about creating a perfect society. It is about the “natural” right of human beings. It is the foundation of the American republic.

The “cure” for all economic and social issues is liberty and property rights.

Government is the enemy of liberty. The law must protect individual liberty, and as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence it is imperative that the American people reassert their natural rights.

Otherwise, Hayek’s final destination of his The Road to Serfdom will be reached sooner rather than later.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a "public intellectual" for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute.