All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube and Spotify

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The Wall Street Journal editorial today about another of Trump’s big government policies is a must read. Trump is no fiscal conservative. Wake up MAGA toadies. Trump is expanding the power of the federal government that is making the Democrats envious. Is this what you want? Or, do you want to live in a free society?

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

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