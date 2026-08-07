Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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Republicans railing against “democratic socialism” is hollow.

William Anderson’s essay, “Trump’s Commerce Department as Venture Capitalist: Political Investment at its Worst”

“As America’s first reality-show president, Donald Trump wants people to think he is breaking new ground and transforming America for the better. Stepping where no president before has gone, Trump has directed the US Commerce Department to take equity positions in 30 American firms, which clearly is controversial.” Read the rest here.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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