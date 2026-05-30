SummaryIn this episode, Murray Sabrin interviews Doug Casey, a renowned speculator, author, and economic commentator, discussing the current state of the economy, the potential for a Greater Depression, and investment strategies in commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Keywords: Economy, Investment, Commodities, Gold, Silver, AI, Bubble, Greater Depression, Uruguay, Financial Independence

Key Topics

The current state of the US and global economy

The potential for a Greater Depression and economic collapse

The role of AI, space exploration, and nanotechnology in future growth

Investment strategies in commodities, gold, silver, and mining stocks

The impact of monetary policy, the Fed, and government deficits

Guest NameDoug Casey

titles

The Coming Greater Depression: Insights from Doug Casey

How AI and Commodities Will Shape the Future Economy

Sound Bites

“Crime has plummeted in El Salvador since Bukele’s policies.”

“There could be a worldwide famine due to homogenized crops.”

“Mining stocks are volatile but offer huge upside potential.”

Chapters

00:00Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness

01:52Doug Casey: Life and Philosophy

02:42Why Uruguay? A Personal Choice

04:07The Journey to Becoming an Investment Analyst

06:43Current Economic Landscape: Optimism vs. Pessimism

07:58The Impact of AI on the Economy

10:24Identifying the Bubble: Tech Stocks and the Greater Depression

12:28The Role of the Federal Reserve

14:58Argentina’s New Leadership: A Shift in Governance

16:36South America: Trends in Free Market Reforms

18:56The Future of Commodities

22:21Investing in Commodities: Strategies and Insights

23:48Industrial Metals: Trends and Predictions

27:12Gold and Silver Mining Stocks: Opportunities and Risks

29:52Conclusion and Resources for Investors

34:00Outro_Final.mp4

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.