Dr. Smith's prescription for lower prices and high quality surgery...the free market
Separating medicine from the government is the solution to restoring the doctor-patient relationship and lowering costs.
All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube and Spotify
The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by.
Visit the Surgery Center of Oklahoma and the Free Market Medical Association for more information about the free market and medical care.
Summary
In this episode, Dr. Keith Smith shares his pioneering approach to transparent, affordable healthcare through the Surgery Center of Oklahoma (surgerycenterok.com) and the Free Market Medical Association (fmma.org). Discover how market-driven solutions can revolutionize healthcare costs, improve patient outcomes, and challenge the status quo.
Keywords
healthcare reform, free market medicine, transparent pricing, surgery center Oklahoma, healthcare costs, medical entrepreneurship, patient advocacy, healthcare innovation
Key Topics
Market-driven healthcare models
Transparency in medical pricing
Impact of free market principles on healthcare costs
Guest Name
Dr. Keith Smith
Titles
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Oklahoma Surgery Center Model
How Market Forces Can Lower Medical Costs
Sound Bites
"Transparency in pricing empowers patients"
"We never surprise patients with hidden costs"
"Social media is a powerful tool for outreach"
Chapters
00:00
Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness
02:00
The Journey to Founding the Surgery Center of Oklahoma
06:22
Patient Experience and Accessibility at the Surgery Center
11:43
Marketing and Growth Strategies for the Surgery Center
12:55
Common Procedures and Specialties at the Center
15:46
The Impact of Pricing Transparency in Healthcare
17:37
Determining Prices in a Free Market Healthcare System
26:20
The Concept of Overinsurance in America
28:28
Understanding Cost Sharing and Mutual Aid Societies
31:41
Envisioning a Free Market Medicine System
32:30
The Role of the Free Market Medical Association
37:22
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.