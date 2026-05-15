Visit the Surgery Center of Oklahoma and the Free Market Medical Association for more information about the free market and medical care.

Summary

In this episode, Dr. Keith Smith shares his pioneering approach to transparent, affordable healthcare through the Surgery Center of Oklahoma (surgerycenterok.com) and the Free Market Medical Association (fmma.org). Discover how market-driven solutions can revolutionize healthcare costs, improve patient outcomes, and challenge the status quo.



Keywords

healthcare reform, free market medicine, transparent pricing, surgery center Oklahoma, healthcare costs, medical entrepreneurship, patient advocacy, healthcare innovation



Key Topics

Market-driven healthcare models

Transparency in medical pricing

Impact of free market principles on healthcare costs



Guest Name

Dr. Keith Smith



Titles

Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Oklahoma Surgery Center Model

How Market Forces Can Lower Medical Costs



Sound Bites

"Transparency in pricing empowers patients"

"We never surprise patients with hidden costs"

"Social media is a powerful tool for outreach"



Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness

02:00

The Journey to Founding the Surgery Center of Oklahoma

06:22

Patient Experience and Accessibility at the Surgery Center

11:43

Marketing and Growth Strategies for the Surgery Center

12:55

Common Procedures and Specialties at the Center

15:46

The Impact of Pricing Transparency in Healthcare

17:37

Determining Prices in a Free Market Healthcare System

26:20

The Concept of Overinsurance in America

28:28

Understanding Cost Sharing and Mutual Aid Societies

31:41

Envisioning a Free Market Medicine System

32:30

The Role of the Free Market Medical Association

37:22

$$$$$$$

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.