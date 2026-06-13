Economist David Ranson's perspective on inflation, the US dollar and more
Ranson explains his statistical analysis of the US economy
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Summary
In this episode, Murray Sabrin interviews economist David Ranson to explore macroeconomic trends, inflation, the dollar's depreciation, stock market forecasts, and policy implications for the US economy.
Keywords
Economics, Inflation, Stock Market, US Dollar, Monetary Policy, Gold, Bonds, Unemployment, Fiscal Policy
Key Topics
Inflation and the Fed's 2% target
Dollar depreciation and gold prices
Stock market forecasting using gold and oil
Impact of monetary policy and money supply
Yield curve and recession signals
US budget deficit and national debt
Role of tariffs and trade policies
AI's effect on employment and skills
Future of Social Security and Medicare
Takeaways
The Fed's 2% inflation target is only part of the story; dollar depreciation is a key driver.
Gold prices are a reliable indicator of inflation and market trends.
Stock market performance should be measured in real dollars, not nominal.
The relationship between oil prices and inflation is complex and sometimes counterintuitive.
The yield curve's predictive power for recessions has diminished over the last 25 years.
Developing new skills and continuous education are crucial for young people's economic survival.
The US dollar has depreciated by about 80% since 1971, affecting purchasing power.
Guest Name
David Ranson
titles
The Future of Inflation and the US Dollar
How Gold and Oil Predict Market Trends
Sound Bites
"The dollar's depreciation is the ultimate cause of inflation."
"The stock market should be measured in real dollars, not nominal."
"Develop skills continuously to thrive in the future."
Chapters
00:00
Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness
02:01
David Ranson's Background and Company Overview
03:48
Inflation and the Federal Reserve's Target
06:58
Forecasting Inflation and Economic Trends
10:38
Stock and Bond Market Analysis
18:22
Impact of AI on Employment
21:21
The Future of the US Dollar
22:36
Budget Deficit, National Debt, and Tariffs
25:15
Understanding the Yield Curve and Recession Signals
27:55
Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds
29:42
Advice for Young People in Today's Economy
32:02
Outro_Final.mp4
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.