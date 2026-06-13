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Summary

In this episode, Murray Sabrin interviews economist David Ranson to explore macroeconomic trends, inflation, the dollar's depreciation, stock market forecasts, and policy implications for the US economy.



Keywords

Economics, Inflation, Stock Market, US Dollar, Monetary Policy, Gold, Bonds, Unemployment, Fiscal Policy



Key Topics

Inflation and the Fed's 2% target

Dollar depreciation and gold prices

Stock market forecasting using gold and oil

Impact of monetary policy and money supply

Yield curve and recession signals

US budget deficit and national debt

Role of tariffs and trade policies

AI's effect on employment and skills

Future of Social Security and Medicare



Takeaways

The Fed's 2% inflation target is only part of the story; dollar depreciation is a key driver.

Gold prices are a reliable indicator of inflation and market trends.

Stock market performance should be measured in real dollars, not nominal.

The relationship between oil prices and inflation is complex and sometimes counterintuitive.

The yield curve's predictive power for recessions has diminished over the last 25 years.

Developing new skills and continuous education are crucial for young people's economic survival.

The US dollar has depreciated by about 80% since 1971, affecting purchasing power.



Guest Name

David Ranson



titles

The Future of Inflation and the US Dollar

How Gold and Oil Predict Market Trends

Sound Bites

"The dollar's depreciation is the ultimate cause of inflation."

"The stock market should be measured in real dollars, not nominal."

"Develop skills continuously to thrive in the future."



Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Health, Wealth, and Happiness

02:01

David Ranson's Background and Company Overview

03:48

Inflation and the Federal Reserve's Target

06:58

Forecasting Inflation and Economic Trends

10:38

Stock and Bond Market Analysis

18:22

Impact of AI on Employment

21:21

The Future of the US Dollar

22:36

Budget Deficit, National Debt, and Tariffs

25:15

Understanding the Yield Curve and Recession Signals

27:55

Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds

29:42

Advice for Young People in Today's Economy

32:02

Outro_Final.mp4

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.