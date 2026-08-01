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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by

Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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Misguided Federal Reserve policy

The article ‘Fed Keeps July Path Unclear’ (July 25) focuses on whether the Federal Reserve will adjust short-term interest rates, but it ignores the more fundamental problem: the Fed’s entire monetary framework. Its 2% inflation target is a fool’s errand. Even ‘only’ 2% annual inflation steadily erodes the purchasing power of American families, reducing what their wages and savings can buy over time.

In a genuinely free-market economy without central bank money creation, rising productivity would gradually lower prices and production costs. Consumers would enjoy a higher standard of living as technological advances and greater efficiency made goods and services more affordable. That was the historical pattern before activist monetary policy became the norm.

Equally misguided is the Fed’s manipulation of short-term interest rates. Artificially suppressing interest rates encourages excessive borrowing and speculation, fueling unsustainable booms in stocks, real estate, and other asset markets. The inevitable recession is then required to liquidate these speculative excesses and restore economic balance.

Lasting prosperity is built on real savings, which finance productive capital formation. Capital investment — not government spending, artificially cheap credit, or the other policies of crony capitalism — is the true engine of rising incomes, higher productivity, and improving living standards. The Federal Reserve should stop trying to manage the economy and allow markets to determine both the money supply and interest rates.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.