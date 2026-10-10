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Is the AI boom a bubble? Investor and entrepreneur Eric Soda says "I don't see any bubble in the data right now." Murray Sabrin sits down with him to break down AI valuations, the MAG-7, market indicators, and his 2027 forecast.



In this interview, Eric shares how he went from building an insurance business to publishing his Substack newsletter, Spilled Coffee, and how he researches stocks using both fundamental analysis and market indicators.



📌 IN THIS EPISODE:

- Eric Soda's entrepreneurial journey in the insurance industry

- Is AI a stock market bubble? What the data says

- How seasonality and market timing affect investing

- The MAG-7 companies and their influence on the market

- How to invest in the MAG-7 through ETFs

- Why transparency and community matter in financial advice

- Eric's forecast for 2027



⏱ CHAPTERS:

00:00 Meet Eric Soda: Entrepreneur and Investor

02:24 Building a Career in Insurance

08:39 How Advertising and Marketing Shape Insurance

13:23 Starting the Spilled Coffee Blog During COVID

15:48 Where Eric Finds His Investment Ideas

17:30 Fundamental vs. Technical Analysis

18:45 Is There an AI Bubble? Market Valuation Explained

21:28 Seasonality and Market Timing

23:57 The MAG-7 and Their Market Influence

25:30 Investing in the MAG-7 Through ETFs

27:00 Eric's Newsletter and 2027 Forecast

28:50 Summary and Closing Remarks



🔔 Subscribe for more interviews on investing, markets, and financial independence.



This video is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always do your own research or consult a licensed financial advisor before investing.



#AIBubble #StockMarket #Investing

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AI bubble, is AI a bubble, stock market, stock market 2026, stock market forecast 2027, Eric Soda, Murray Sabrin, Spilled Coffee, Substack investing, MAG-7, Magnificent Seven stocks, MAG-7 ETF, investing for beginners, market indicators, seasonality stock market, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, insurance entrepreneur, insurance business, financial independence, Warren Buffett, stock market interview, investment strategy, AI stocks



Pinned Comment

What’s your take: is AI a bubble or are valuations justified? Eric says he doesn’t see a bubble in the data. Tell us whether you agree and why 👇

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