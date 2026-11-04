The 2028 Democratic presidential ticket:

Senator Jon Ossoff (GA) and AOC (economic illiterate)

I will send a video update later today.

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Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

November Rothbard Giveway, War Collectivism

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INVEST IN A FREE AMERICA.

YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP RETORE THE FOUNDERS’ VISION FOR AMERICA.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.