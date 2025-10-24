The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale. Thomas Jefferson

One of the consequences of such notions as “entitlements” is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel that society owes them something, apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence. Thomas Sowell

Every man and woman in society has one big duty. That is, to take care of his or her own self. This is a social duty. William Graham Sumner

The welfare-warfare state has been on a “roll” for decades. And that means spiraling national debt. The U.S. hit $34 trillion in debt in January 2024, $35 trillion in July 2024 and $36 trillion in November 2024. And now $38 trillion in October 2025.

In short, it doesn’t matter which party controls the White House and/or the Congress, spending, deficits, and national debt keep increasing.

Fiscal irresponsibility is thus the coin of the realm in DC.

The US economy is becoming a mirror image of the worst elements of Latin America’s dysfunction economies.

Make no mistake about it, as I concluded in 1971, we only have one party in DC, the Washington Party, now known as the UniParty.

Tens of millions of Americans are dependent on the federal government—i.e., money expropriated from taxpayers. And that includes the three big domestic spending programs, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Food stamps, healthcare subsidies, corporate welfare, grants to colleges, universities, state and local governments, school districts, agriculture subsidies, and the list goes on, including the military-industrial complex, drive the federal government’s unconstitutional budget.

This is immoral. Massive entitlement spending may be “legal,” but once upon a time slavery was legal. Slavery is immoral so is taxation and the welfare state.

As Thomas Jefferson remarked in his first inaugural address, “… a wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government….

And lastly, the Federal Reserve must be abolished and return the US to a “dollar as good as gold.”

The solution to our dysfunctional federal government: Begin phasing out ASAP the welfare-warfare state.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.