Video Description

Is free speech under threat in the age of AI and Big Tech? Murray Sabrin sits down with media expert Michael Harrison to discuss the First Amendment, censorship, the future of talk radio, and how artificial intelligence is reshaping journalism and news consumption.



In this in-depth interview, Harrison explains why defending free speech matters most when you disagree with the speaker, and why both government censorship and private platform censorship threaten free expression. The conversation traces talk radio’s history as a battleground for First Amendment rights, then looks ahead to a media landscape where radio, TV, podcasts, and social media are merging into one.



You’ll also hear why young audiences are leaving traditional media for social platforms, what challenges independent media face in a polarized environment, and how AI could change who decides what’s true. Harrison makes the case that open dialogue and diverse viewpoints are essential to a healthy democracy.



🎙️ In this episode:

Why the First Amendment still matters today

Government vs. private (Big Tech) censorship

The rise, evolution, and future of talk radio

How social media and AI are changing news consumption

Why Gen Z is abandoning traditional media

The fight to keep independent media alive

The convergence of radio, TV, podcasts, and online video

Protecting constitutional rights in the digital age

💬 Notable quotes:

“Support free speech even when you disagree.”

“Who’s to determine what’s true and what’s not?”

“Talk radio is a battleground for free speech.”

⏱️ Timestamps:



00:00 Introduction

02:13 The White House press ban on CNN, MS Now & Politico

05:11 Jimmy Kimmel, the FCC & government censorship

08:46 First Amendment battlegrounds: media & universities

11:50 The Fairness Doctrine & the rise of partisan media

17:10 Gen Z, social media & changing news habits

21:16 Is talk radio declining? Media convergence

24:56 Independent media vs. legacy media & Big Tech

29:35 How AI will change media

31:24 Closing thoughts

👍 If you value free speech and open debate, like this video, subscribe for more interviews, and share your thoughts in the comments: who should decide what’s true online?



🔔 Subscribe:

/ @murraysabrinpodcast



🌐 Website: mafiusa.com



#FreeSpeech #FirstAmendment #TalkRadio #Censorship #ArtificialIntelligence #MediaFuture #IndependentMedia #Journalism #BigTech #MichaelHarrison



Suggested tags (for the Tags field):

free speech, first amendment, talk radio, censorship, AI and media, future of media, future of journalism, independent media, big tech censorship, social media censorship, Michael Harrison, Murray Sabrin, Talkers magazine, media interview, free speech podcast, AI journalism, news consumption, Gen Z news, constitutional rights, polarization