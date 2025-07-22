I will be debating the tariff issue on July 25, 5pm (ET) at the Mises Institute. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/misesmedia or mises.org/live. My pro tariff opponent is Spencer Morrison, author or Reshore: Tariffs Will Bring Our Jobs Home and Revive the American Dream. Protectionism was “buried” decades ago but continues to get revived now and then by statists across the political spectrum.

Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike discuss the economy and endless wars on The National Security Hour.

My op-ed about Jersey City’s economic boom.

*********************************************************************

Two new essays have been published about MAFI and its historical significance.

Stars of Entrepreneurship:

https://starsofentrepreneurship.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/



Moguls of Business:

https://mogulsofbusiness.com/murray-sabrins-financial-rebellion-the-movement-to-end-taxes-and-empower-charity/

*********************************************************

My essay on financial independence and a constitutional federal budget.

**********************************************************

Please forward this post to your network, list, etc. The more people learn about MAFI, the sooner we can achieve financial independence and restore the republic.

*****************************************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.