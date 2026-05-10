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Jeff Schreiber
10h

Would be great to hear you have a discussion with Thomas Massie. He’s the real deal. Probably too far ahead of the pack in his awareness of what this country has become and what can be done to correct it. I met him last year on 9/11 when a group of us went to Capitol Hill to educate congress people about how much we have been mislead. He was the only one who would listen. O

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