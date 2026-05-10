From Thomas Jefferson to Ron Paul to Thomas Massie
Rep. Massie is the real deal: pro liberty, pro free enterprise, and pro peace.
All episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube and Spotify
The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by.
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Murray Rothbard’s seminal essay, Anatomy of the State, is available free from the Mises Institute until May 31. To celebrate the centennial of his birth, the Institute is giving away some of his important monographs this year.
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Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My basic principle is that you don’t make decisions because they are easy; you don’t make them because they are cheap; you don’t make them because they’re popular; you make them because they’re right. Theodore Hesburgh, Former president, University of Notre Dame
We do not need a voice that is right when everyone else is right. We need a voice that is right when everyone else is wrong. Bishop Fulton J. Sheen
In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock. Thomas Jefferson
Real patriotism is a willingness to challenge the government when it’s wrong. Ron Paul
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If you love liberty, peace, and free enterprise, please watch the following, The Massie Revolution. Massie is the “rock” of American politics. Several years ago I decided not to make any more political contributions. After watching Tucker Carlson’s interview with Massie I made an exception yesterday at https://www.massiemoneybomb.com.
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I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.
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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Would be great to hear you have a discussion with Thomas Massie. He’s the real deal. Probably too far ahead of the pack in his awareness of what this country has become and what can be done to correct it. I met him last year on 9/11 when a group of us went to Capitol Hill to educate congress people about how much we have been mislead. He was the only one who would listen. O