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My basic principle is that you don’t make decisions because they are easy; you don’t make them because they are cheap; you don’t make them because they’re popular; you make them because they’re right. Theodore Hesburgh, Former president, University of Notre Dame

We do not need a voice that is right when everyone else is right. We need a voice that is right when everyone else is wrong. Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock. Thomas Jefferson

Real patriotism is a willingness to challenge the government when it’s wrong. Ron Paul

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If you love liberty, peace, and free enterprise, please watch the following, The Massie Revolution. Massie is the “rock” of American politics. Several years ago I decided not to make any more political contributions. After watching Tucker Carlson’s interview with Massie I made an exception yesterday at https://www.massiemoneybomb.com.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.