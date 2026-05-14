Rothbard University

Starts Today!

Join us live from the Mises Institute for the opening lecture of Rothbard University from Dr. Wanjiru Njoya, “Egalitarianism and Value-Free Economics.”



The live stream starts today at 6:15 p.m. CDT. Use this link to watch.



View the event schedule here. The livestreamed lecture is free to watch. Recordings of the all lectures will be available on mises.org at a later date.



Watch Live