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Rothbard University
Starts Today!
Join us live from the Mises Institute for the opening lecture of Rothbard University from Dr. Wanjiru Njoya, “Egalitarianism and Value-Free Economics.”
The live stream starts today at 6:15 p.m. CDT. Use this link to watch.
View the event schedule here. The livestreamed lecture is free to watch. Recordings of the all lectures will be available on mises.org at a later date.
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