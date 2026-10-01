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Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949
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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by
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The October Rothbard giveaway, Wall Street, Banks, and Foreign Policy, is now available.
Are stocks really rising, or is the dollar just falling? Economist David Ranson explains why he measures wealth in gold instead of dollars, and what gold and oil prices are signaling right now about inflation, interest rates, bonds, and the stock market.
Drawing on more than a century of market data, Ranson walks through the indicators he uses to position across asset classes and how well they’ve forecast past turning points.
In this interview:
▸ Why gold is a better deflator than CPI for measuring real returns
▸ How stocks have actually performed when priced in gold
▸ The surprising way oil prices predict stock market moves
▸ Using gold and oil to forecast inflation and interest rates
▸ Emerging markets, currency surprises, and where the opportunities are
▸ How fiscal insolvency affects the price of gold
▸ His outlook for gold, inflation, the US dollar, and bond yields over the next year
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction
02:26 Asset class positioning & confidence levels
05:37 Why you should measure stocks in real terms
07:50 Why gold is a better deflator than CPI
08:24 Stocks deflated by gold: the historical record
09:35 100 years of gold and oil prices
11:01 Gold as a safe haven and inflation indicator
12:27 How oil prices behave over the long term
13:25 How oil prices predict stock market moves
15:51 Forecasting stock returns with oil and gold
17:40 Real vs. nominal stock market performance
18:22 What gold and oil say about bonds
20:15 Forecasting inflation and interest rates
22:24 Is inflation accelerating or decelerating?
23:55 How accurate has the model been?
24:45 Emerging markets & currency surprises
28:16 Investment strategies for emerging markets
29:23 Outlook: gold, inflation, and the US dollar
30:36 Outlook: bond prices and yields next year
31:02 Closing thoughts
👤 ABOUT DAVID RANSON
R. David Ranson is a Research Fellow at the Independent Institute and the President and Director of Research at HCWE Inc. (formerly H.C. Wainwright & Company). He holds an M.A. and B.Sc. degrees from Queen’s College, Oxford, and an M.B.A. in finance and a Ph.D. in business economics from the University of Chicago.
🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on markets and the economy:
/ @murraysabrinpodcast
Website link :
https://mafiusa.com/
⚠️ This video is for educational purposes only and is not financial or investment advice. Do your own research or consult a licensed advisor before making investment decisions.
#Gold #Inflation #StockMarket
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I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.