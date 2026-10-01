Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

The October Rothbard giveaway, Wall Street, Banks, and Foreign Policy, is now available.

Are stocks really rising, or is the dollar just falling? Economist David Ranson explains why he measures wealth in gold instead of dollars, and what gold and oil prices are signaling right now about inflation, interest rates, bonds, and the stock market.



Drawing on more than a century of market data, Ranson walks through the indicators he uses to position across asset classes and how well they’ve forecast past turning points.



In this interview:

▸ Why gold is a better deflator than CPI for measuring real returns

▸ How stocks have actually performed when priced in gold

▸ The surprising way oil prices predict stock market moves

▸ Using gold and oil to forecast inflation and interest rates

▸ Emerging markets, currency surprises, and where the opportunities are

▸ How fiscal insolvency affects the price of gold

▸ His outlook for gold, inflation, the US dollar, and bond yields over the next year



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction

02:26 Asset class positioning & confidence levels

05:37 Why you should measure stocks in real terms

07:50 Why gold is a better deflator than CPI

08:24 Stocks deflated by gold: the historical record

09:35 100 years of gold and oil prices

11:01 Gold as a safe haven and inflation indicator

12:27 How oil prices behave over the long term

13:25 How oil prices predict stock market moves

15:51 Forecasting stock returns with oil and gold

17:40 Real vs. nominal stock market performance

18:22 What gold and oil say about bonds

20:15 Forecasting inflation and interest rates

22:24 Is inflation accelerating or decelerating?

23:55 How accurate has the model been?

24:45 Emerging markets & currency surprises

28:16 Investment strategies for emerging markets

29:23 Outlook: gold, inflation, and the US dollar

30:36 Outlook: bond prices and yields next year

31:02 Closing thoughts



👤 ABOUT DAVID RANSON



R. David Ranson is a Research Fellow at the Independent Institute and the President and Director of Research at HCWE Inc. (formerly H.C. Wainwright & Company). He holds an M.A. and B.Sc. degrees from Queen’s College, Oxford, and an M.B.A. in finance and a Ph.D. in business economics from the University of Chicago.



🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on markets and the economy:

/ @murraysabrinpodcast

Website link :

https://mafiusa.com/



⚠️ This video is for educational purposes only and is not financial or investment advice. Do your own research or consult a licensed advisor before making investment decisions.



#Gold #Inflation #StockMarket

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.