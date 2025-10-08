Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it. Thomas Paine

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. George Bernard Shaw

Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it. Ronald Reagan

The price of gold has soared nearly 55% in the past year, and reached $4,000 per ounce yesterday, nearly 115 times greater since President Nixon severed the link between the “fixed price” of $35 per ounce on August 15, 1971.

The Wall Street Journal’s front page article today outlines the yellow metal’s meteoric rise, and the chart reveals the gold price cycles since the 1970s when the gold/dollar link was severed.

A few observations are fairly obvious. The buying of gold reflects a lack of confidence not only in the US dollar but all fiat currencies. Central banks have created tens of trillions of dollars, euros, yen, Chines yuan, and other currencies. The inevitable consequence of easy money is asset price inflation and consumer price inflation—and the inevitable crash.

Ergo, gold prices will continue to soar for the foreseeable future. Not in a straight line, of course.

Based on the gold price cycles since 1971, there is a high probability that the gold price could reach $8,000-$16,000 per ounce in a few years. I base this projection on the fact that gold makes a 8x move from a low point.

Gold increased approximately 8x from 1976 to 1980, 8x from 2001 to 2011, and from the low of just above $1,000 in 2016 a 8x increase would take the price to about $8,000.

However, if we take the low point of approximately $1,500 then a 8x would lift the price to $12,000. And if project the “breakout” of the price in 2024 of $2,000, then the gold price would reach $16,000.

No one knows for sure how high the price of gold will go, but all the elements that have caused the price of gold to soar in the past have increased exponentially—worldwide money printing, chronic massive budget deficits, and geopolitical tensions.

The federal government (partial) shutdown, where “nonessential” workers have been furloughed reveals how dysfunctional it is. If there are nonessential government workers, why are they still on the payroll?

Democrats have dug in their heels to continue the Biden healthcare subsidies that were increased during the Covid “emergency.” The emergency is over, but the Democrats want to make these subsidies permanent.

The lesson here is another example of Milton Friedman’s insight: “Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program.”

The solution is: MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT and a constitutional federal budget.

The new MAFI website will go live very soon. In the meantime, I am doing as many interviews as possible to inform millions of Americans about what is on the horizon: Are you prepared for the Crash of 2029?

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.