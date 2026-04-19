One would not think it difficult for scholars and laymen alike to grasp the fact that government is not like the Rotarians or the Elks; that it differs profoundly from all other organs and institutions in society; namely, that it lives and acquires its revenues by coercion and not by voluntary payment. Murray Rothbard, The Fallacy of the Public Sector

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My letter in the Naples Daily News (April 18). Below my letter is the essay that asserts government spending is investments.

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Coercive taxes vs. investment

The recent essay, “Higher taxes breed discontent and eventually outmigration,” (April 12), correctly highlights an important economic reality: when states impose heavier tax burdens, they risk driving residents and businesses elsewhere. History repeatedly shows that high-tax environments tend to discourage investment, slow growth, and ultimately erode the very tax base policymakers seek to expand.

However, the author makes a common but fundamental error in describing taxes as “investments” made by the public in exchange for services. This characterization is misleading. Investments, by definition, are voluntary decisions made by individuals and entrepreneurs with the expectation of a return. Taxes, by contrast, are compulsory payments enforced by law. Individuals cannot opt out, nor can they freely choose how their money is allocated.

In a genuinely free society, goods and services — including those often labeled “public” — would be provided through voluntary exchange and supported, where necessary, by private charitable contributions. Such arrangements respect individual choice and foster accountability in ways that coercive taxation cannot.

Conflating taxes with private investment obscures this crucial distinction and weakens the broader argument against excessive taxation and taxation in general. Recognizing the coercive nature of taxes is essential to having an honest debate about their proper scope and impact.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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Higher taxes breed discontent and eventually outmigration

Your Turn

Michael A. MacDowell

Guest columnist

I am a third generation Californian, so when my wife and I looked into where we would spend our retirement, we considered California. It only took a brief trip there and a little research to determine that it was not a viable choice. The housing was very expensive and the taxes more so.

While the cost of housing can be a major hurdle to retirees, it pales into insignificance when California’s taxes are factored in. We know that states vary in the amount of taxes they place on their citizens. Taxes are necessary, but how much should they be? The best way to measure the relative cost and benefits of taxes in any state is to measure the return on investment, (ROI), a taxpayer receives for the taxes they pay.

My home state of California ranks at the bottom of this calculation, surpassed only by New Mexico. The ROI winners are New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Missouri and Ohio. Low ROIs impact residents in two ways. First higher state and local taxes mean that residents have less to spend adding significantly to the nation’s ‘affordability problem.’ Secondly, homes in low ROI states gain less value in the housing market than do their counterparts in low tax states. When buying a home people look at the total cost including annual taxes. Homes located in relatively high tax states are more difficult to sell than are comparable houses in states with relatively higher ROIs due to lower taxes.

Instead of addressing the issues resulting in high taxes, namely high government expenditures, California and similar low ROI states such as New York, Illinois, New Jersey, and their local government often respond by raising taxes. In California this strategy has taken on draconian measures. Driven primarily by public unions, California is considering imposing a ‘wealth tax’ on the rich. As initially conceived, California would impose a one-time 5% wealth tax on residents with a net worth above $1 billion.

California’s own nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says the tax would yield a one-time windfall worth tens of billions of dollars. However, it will cause future revenue to drop by hundreds of millions more each year as wealthy individuals, companies and organizations abandon the state for lower taxes in high ROI states. Even before the introduction of the ‘billionaire tax,’ California is losing significant tax revenue as rich residents depart including Larry Ellison, Chairman of Oracle Corporation, and Elon Musk. They exit California taking with them millions of tax dollars and additional assets such as philanthropic support for California nonprofits.

The moves of wealthy individuals from a high-tax state to one with lower taxes is a visible affectation of the problem, but it is much greater than where Elon Musk lives. It goes to the very heart of how states and municipalities are governed.

Since its founding in 2024 Estero, Florida has operated under a ‘government light’ philosophy, hiring few full-time employees and choosing instead to contract for the various functions usually carried out by full-time government employees elsewhere. The result has been that Estero’s tax rate is among the lowest in the State of Florida. This combined with an enlightened state government that has shunned a state income tax has increased the ROI of residents in Estero significantly. Local real-estate taxes are based on annual assessments so as the value of homes in Estero increases, so does tax revenues. The ironic result is that Estero receives more tax revenue by keeping taxes lower. The result of Estero’s government light approach has been a well-managed city that serves its constituents while investing in parks, recreational facilities and a pending bike path among other accruements. These investments have further increased the ROI of Estero residents’ homes and others in Southwest Florida.

If only states like California and its municipalities could learn the obvious lesson that higher taxes only breed discontent and eventually out migration. Taxes, as Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously said, ‘. . .are what we pay for a civilized society.’ That is important, but so too is the value citizens receive for the taxes they pay. Once they see that values decline, they tend to vote with their feet.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University and a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation. He lives in Estero.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.