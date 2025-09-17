On this day in 1787 thirty nine Americans signed the nation's founding document that outlines the responsibilities of the federal government. Although far from a “perfect” blueprint for the newly established republic, we are stuck with the Constitution.

The federal government was not given the responsibility to “manage” the economy nor was it given the responsibility to protect businesses from the risks inherent in a market economy and “protect jobs.”

There is no explicit authority that the federal government can intervene willy nilly into the peaceful, private affairs of the American people.

In short, the Constitution supports, in my. opinion, a laissez-faire faire economy.

However, economist, historian, and philosopher Murray Rothbard, among others, argued that the Constitution was a coup d’état against the more liberty oriented Articles of Confederation.

In other words, the Constitution opened the door for expanding government power. The history of the past two hundred forty years confirms that the critics of the Constitution have been correct. The Constitution did not shackle the federal government.

What needs to be done to undo the anti-liberty policies of the federal government? Embrace MAFI.

That means, ready or not, phasing out all entitlement programs—including the “third rails of America politics,” Social Security, Medicare and Medicare—ASAP, ending foreign aid, military intervention, and ending the Fed unless it creates a dollar as good as gold. Nothing less will prevent the looming financial crisis, which is on schedule to hit the US within the next five to seven years.

In the meantime, join the MAFI movement. Your support for financial independence will go a long way to raising the consciousness of the American people.

Tariffs are crushing businesses on Main Street. In New Jersey, tariffs on goods from India have been especially brutal on the Indian community in central Jersey.

Shoe companies are passing on higher tariffs to consumers.

Coffee drinkers are going to have dig a little deeper into their pockets to get their favorite morning jolt.

Small business owners are taking it on the chin because of higher tariffs.

For the Trump administration the good news is that the Treasury took in $30 billion in customs duties in August.

That’s bad news for American businesses and consumers. More money that is being expropriated from the American people.

President Trump keeps on asserting that “America will become rich” because of tariffs (taxes). This is nonsense, and needs to be criticized continuously. Taxes make people poorer.

Tariffs are a a zero sum game—at best. Companies that “gain” from tariffs are offset by losers from tariffs. Some workers jobs are “protected” while other jobs are destroyed.

Tariffs are a political tool not a sound economic policy. It is time to bury the high tariff polices once and for all.

New free book from the Mises Institute.

MAFI on the web.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.