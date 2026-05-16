Visit the CO2 Coalition for the truth about climate and CO2.

Talk Description: Enormous benefits that are accruing to humanity from modest warming and increasing carbon dioxide. By nearly every metric, Earth’s ecosystems are thriving, and the human condition is improving. This notion of a prospering planet is entirely contrary to the claims of a climate crisis and looming disaster around every corner proclaimed by the Climate Industrial Complex.

This presentation will explore these benefits and learn that extreme weather events are not increasing, how we are feeding the planet’s growing population through expanded crop growth and that modest warming is saving lives.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.