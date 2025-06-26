Murray’s Newsletter

SaHiB
Jul 2

Worse. The so-called "income tax" requires sworn confession of being under penalties of perjury, is not uniform (euphemistically called "progressive"), does not define "income" (indeed, is antithetical to previous definitions), and is not apportioned. In short, the (unratified) "16th" amendment provides no new power of taxation. It's all a ruse.

Crixcyon
Jun 26

By their very nature, politicians need to be buying votes and thus pumping up the socialist spending conduits. Politicians cannot do much of anything without money and once money comes their way, they go haywire. Witness NGOs and USAID of which retardicans are as much responsible for as the leftists.

In a free market, there is little room government heavy-handed policies. If markets be free, that diminishes the power of the government to control and surveil. The DC Swamp hates that idea.

