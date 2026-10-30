Fewer Americans are giving to charity, and wealthy donors are quietly cutting the number of nonprofits they support. Why? Planned giving expert Viken Mikaelian explains the trust crisis and anti-business mindset hurting the nonprofit sector.



On this episode of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, Dr. Murray Sabrin sits down with Viken Mikaelian, founder of PlannedGiving.org (serving 15,000+ nonprofits since 1998) and Philanthropy.org, publisher of Giving Magazine.



America’s nonprofit sector is massive: about 2 million registered nonprofits, 12.5 million employees, and roughly $550 billion in annual donations. Yet the number of people giving is falling. Viken and Murray dig into why, and what nonprofits, donors, and board members can do about it.



In this episode you’ll learn:

✅ Why nonprofits should be run like businesses

✅ Peter Drucker’s 1991 case that nonprofits outperform government at solving social problems

✅ What legacy giving / planned giving is, and why an average bequest is about 300x a donor’s largest annual gift

✅ Why wealthy donors are focusing on fewer charities

✅ The growing distrust of nonprofits, and why staying out of politics matters

✅ The strings attached to government grants

✅ How to look up any charity’s Form 990 before you donate

✅ A debate on “Trump Accounts,” compound interest, and building wealth for kids



⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Welcome to Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness

02:24 Meet Viken Mikaelian, founder of PlannedGiving.org

02:37 His Wall Street Journal letter on anti-business sentiment in nonprofits

04:08 Peter Drucker: why nonprofits beat government at social problems

07:10 Will your nonprofit be here in 50 years?

08:30 What is legacy giving and planned giving?

09:53 The role of the board of directors

10:35 Fewer donors and the nonprofit trust problem

11:49 Trump Accounts, compound interest and philanthropy

14:49 Should the government fund Trump Accounts?

16:30 High earners living paycheck to paycheck

18:24 What billionaire donors are doing differently

19:44 Should nonprofits be political?

20:07 Government grants and the strings attached

21:09 Funders now judge nonprofits like banks judge businesses

21:47 Philanthropy.org’s Form 990 lookup: 12,500 to 1.05M monthly visitors

22:48 Where to find a nonprofit’s Form 990

24:00 Is Philanthropy.org a nonprofit?



🔗 RESOURCES

Philanthropy.org (Form 990 lookup and Giving Magazine):

https://philanthropy.org

PlannedGiving.org: https://plannedgiving.org



👍 If this episode helped you think differently about charity and giving, LIKE the video, SUBSCRIBE, and turn on notifications 🔔 so you never miss an episode.



💬 Comment below: Do you check a charity’s Form 990 before you donate?



🎙️ ABOUT THE SHOW



Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, hosted by Murray Sabrin, PhD, explores the ideas, people and principles behind healthier lives, greater prosperity and human flourishing. We challenge conventional wisdom on healthcare, economics, politics and personal freedom so you can think independently and make better decisions.



Website :

https://mafiusa.com/

Substack: murraysabrin.substack.com



#Nonprofit #Philanthropy #PlannedGiving #CharitableGiving #Fundraising #LegacyGiving #MurraySabrin



Tags (paste into the Tags field)

nonprofit sector, philanthropy, planned giving, legacy giving, charitable giving, nonprofit fundraising, Form 990, how to research a charity, donor trust, major gifts, bequest giving, nonprofit board of directors, Peter Drucker nonprofits, Trump accounts, billionaire philanthropy, Viken Mikaelian, Murray Sabrin, Health Wealth and the Pursuit of Happiness, nonprofit leadership, run a nonprofit like a business

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