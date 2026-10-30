Fewer Americans are giving to charity, and wealthy donors are quietly cutting the number of nonprofits they support. Why? Planned giving expert Viken Mikaelian explains the trust crisis and anti-business mindset hurting the nonprofit sector.
On this episode of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, Dr. Murray Sabrin sits down with Viken Mikaelian, founder of PlannedGiving.org (serving 15,000+ nonprofits since 1998) and Philanthropy.org, publisher of Giving Magazine.
America’s nonprofit sector is massive: about 2 million registered nonprofits, 12.5 million employees, and roughly $550 billion in annual donations. Yet the number of people giving is falling. Viken and Murray dig into why, and what nonprofits, donors, and board members can do about it.
In this episode you’ll learn:
✅ Why nonprofits should be run like businesses
✅ Peter Drucker’s 1991 case that nonprofits outperform government at solving social problems
✅ What legacy giving / planned giving is, and why an average bequest is about 300x a donor’s largest annual gift
✅ Why wealthy donors are focusing on fewer charities
✅ The growing distrust of nonprofits, and why staying out of politics matters
✅ The strings attached to government grants
✅ How to look up any charity’s Form 990 before you donate
✅ A debate on “Trump Accounts,” compound interest, and building wealth for kids
⏱️ TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Welcome to Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness
02:24 Meet Viken Mikaelian, founder of PlannedGiving.org
02:37 His Wall Street Journal letter on anti-business sentiment in nonprofits
04:08 Peter Drucker: why nonprofits beat government at social problems
07:10 Will your nonprofit be here in 50 years?
08:30 What is legacy giving and planned giving?
09:53 The role of the board of directors
10:35 Fewer donors and the nonprofit trust problem
11:49 Trump Accounts, compound interest and philanthropy
14:49 Should the government fund Trump Accounts?
16:30 High earners living paycheck to paycheck
18:24 What billionaire donors are doing differently
19:44 Should nonprofits be political?
20:07 Government grants and the strings attached
21:09 Funders now judge nonprofits like banks judge businesses
21:47 Philanthropy.org’s Form 990 lookup: 12,500 to 1.05M monthly visitors
22:48 Where to find a nonprofit’s Form 990
24:00 Is Philanthropy.org a nonprofit?
🔗 RESOURCES
Philanthropy.org (Form 990 lookup and Giving Magazine):
https://philanthropy.org
PlannedGiving.org: https://plannedgiving.org
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💬 Comment below: Do you check a charity’s Form 990 before you donate?
🎙️ ABOUT THE SHOW
Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness, hosted by Murray Sabrin, PhD, explores the ideas, people and principles behind healthier lives, greater prosperity and human flourishing. We challenge conventional wisdom on healthcare, economics, politics and personal freedom so you can think independently and make better decisions.
Website :
https://mafiusa.com/
Substack: murraysabrin.substack.com
#Nonprofit #Philanthropy #PlannedGiving #CharitableGiving #Fundraising #LegacyGiving #MurraySabrin
Tags (paste into the Tags field)
nonprofit sector, philanthropy, planned giving, legacy giving, charitable giving, nonprofit fundraising, Form 990, how to research a charity, donor trust, major gifts, bequest giving, nonprofit board of directors, Peter Drucker nonprofits, Trump accounts, billionaire philanthropy, Viken Mikaelian, Murray Sabrin, Health Wealth and the Pursuit of Happiness, nonprofit leadership, run a nonprofit like a business
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