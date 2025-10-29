The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale. Thomas Jefferson

One of the consequences of such notions as “entitlements” is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel that society owes them something, apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence. Thomas Sowell

Every man and woman in society has one big duty. That is, to take care of his or her own self. This is a social duty. William Graham Sumner

…private institutions are more cost effective, have fewer fraudulent claims, and target societal ills as defined by investors and not by politically connected big money donors or by self-appointed know-it-all gadflies….This is welfare of the people, by the people, and for the people. Patrick Barron

****************************************************************************

The angst over the government (partial) shutdown is the inevitable consequence of the growth of the welfare state and the marginal differences between the Democrats and the Republicans.

Senate Democrats have dug in their heels to keep generous temporary ACA subsidies in place which Republicans want to end in their attempt to rein in current and future government spending.

Without the subsides millions of Americans will see their monthly insurance premiums skyrocket. Depending on government largesse for the necessities of life reflect the economic, financial, and moral failures of the welfare state.

Medical care is not a responsibility of the federal government. Medical care is a service that historically has been a transaction between individuals and physicians. Medical insurance was essentially to pay for surgeries and other higher priced procedures.

In short, the American people are “overinsured” and government subsides and employer based medical care inflation has outpaced general price inflation for the past four and half decades.

The solution to keep all prices in check is for the Fed to stop the printing presses to prevent general price inflation and phasing out government medical care programs—Medicare and Medicaid—as well as employer based medical insurance to lower medical care costs.

Creating thousands of nonprofit medical centers would go along way to provide quality, medical care for low income individuals and families. (See the Neighborhood Health Clinic website, for a glimpse of how a nonprofit is succeeding without any taxpayer funding. The NHC model can be replicated throughout the country over the next decade.)

Reestablishing the doctor-patient relationship would lower medical care costs while high deductible catastrophic insurance polices would take care of the cost of most surgeries.

Free market medicine can provide better outcomes as the Surgery Center of Oklahoma has shown since its founding.

Thus, the solution to preventing future government shutdowns is to end all federal activities and programs that could be provided by the private and/or nonprofit sector—such air traffic control, medical care, education, and the list goes on and on.

Downsizing the federal government is imperative to put the American people in charge of their lives. The political battles in DC are a sideshow to the real issue: creating a constitutional federal budget.

********************************************************************

The data are in: federal government spending is out of control, the deficit is still nearly $2 trillion, and the national debt has surpassed $38 trillion.

After the temporary Covid spending has subsided, the federal budget is on another uptrend. The fiscal crisis will hit the country during the next downturn when the deficit climbs to at least $3 trillion and the Fed will buy hundreds of. billions of Treasury debt. This set the stage for a runaway inflation.

********************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.

: