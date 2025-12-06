From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. Karl Marx

One of the consequences of such notions as “entitlements” is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel that society owes them something, apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence. Thomas Sowell

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Groucho Marx

***********************************************************************************

What a surprise! There is “fraud” in Medicaid, Covid relief programs, and dozens of other federal and state government welfare programs.

As long as we have a welfare state, there will be people who want to obtain as much as they can by defrauding the system. This is one aspect of human nature that has been around for millennia. Getting money the easy way, stealing.

The problem, therefore, is not “fraud, waste, and abuse.” The issue is ripping off taxpayers—the redistribution of income, i.e., legalized theft.

There is a 100% guaranteed way to end “fraud” in taxpayer funded programs.

Abolish all welfare spending! No welfare spending, no welfare fraud. Period.

What about the “needy?” See Thomas Sowell’s observation above.

The best way to assist people who have fallen on hard times is strengthen the nonprofit sector. Peter Drucker made the case for abolishing the welfare state in 1991!

Why haven’t Republicans, the party of fiscal responsibility, limited government and “compassionate conservatism” implemented Drucker’s proposal?

Simple. They want an “efficient” welfare state. An oxymoron if there ever was one.

In short, Republicans are “Democrat lite.”

As long as the welfare state exists, there will be fraud, waste, and abuse. The solution is obvious: free enterprise, nonprofitization, and limited government.

***************************************************************************************

In a recent podcast, I explain why the next financial crisis is inevitable.

***********************************************************************************

Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to be interviewed on the Authentically Elisa: Reshaping Business with Integrity podcast, hosted by my friend and fellow coach Elisa Boogaerts.

Authentically Elisa is a podcast dedicated to inspiring stories of transformation, expert insights, and practical tips for embracing authenticity both personally and in business. Elisa is a fantastic host, and I thoroughly enjoyed our discussion.

I’m super excited that my episode is available for you to listen to! I believe you’ll find it both insightful and empowering.

You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and iHeart Radio.

Please tune in to my episode and share it with anyone else you feel could benefit. While you’re there, also check out a few of the other episodes. I also encourage you to leave a review and subscribe to the show.

Thank you for your continued support, and I hope you enjoy listening to the episode as much as I enjoyed recording it.

*********************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.