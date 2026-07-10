How to Tame the DC Financial Monster
The federal government’s uncontrolled spending will set off a financial crisis unless we take action now
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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by
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Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve
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On the 250th anniversary of American independence, economist Murray Sabrin reveals the uncomfortable truth about US government spending, inflation, and your financial future. The federal debt is spiraling, and here’s how it directly impacts your wallet.
In this eye-opening episode, economist and author Murray Sabrin reflects on America’s 250th anniversary and exposes the critical economic challenges facing our nation. With the federal debt exceeding $35 trillion, government spending at historic levels, and inflation eroding your purchasing power, understanding these issues is essential for your financial security.
Key Topics Discussed:
Why government spending goes up “regardless of who is in office”
The federal debt crisis: Is it a ticking time bomb?
How inflation cycles and Federal Reserve policies affect everyday Americans
The sustainability crisis of Social Security and welfare programs
Why free markets are essential for economic recovery
Practical steps to achieve personal financial independence
What You’ll Learn:
✓ The real connection between government spending and rising prices
✓ Why the national debt threatens long-term prosperity
✓ How the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies create inflation
✓ Strategic approaches to financial freedom and independence
✓ Why deregulation and free market reforms are critical for America’s future
Featured Resources: 🔗 MAFI USA (Make Americans Financially Independent):
https://mafiusa.com/
🔗 US Debt Clock (Real-Time Federal Spending):
https://usdebtclock.org/
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
00:29 Reflections on the 250th Anniversary of Independence
00:58 The State of the US Economy Today
01:25 What Matters to the Average American in Economics
02:24 The Role of Government in the Economy
04:18 Historical Perspective on Federal Spending
06:22 The Future of Social Security and Retirement
09:04 Expansion of Welfare Programs like Food Stamps
11:22 Military Spending and the Welfare-Warfare State
13:22 The Growing Federal Deficit and National Debt
15:25 Interest Payments on the National Debt
17:09 Federal Reserve’s Role in Inflation
20:11 Impact of Government Spending on Prices
22:38 Real-Time US Debt Clock and Fiscal Outlook
24:29 Call for Fiscal Responsibility and Free Market Reforms
25:56 Community Action and Personal Financial Independence
26:23 The Threat of Socialism and Big Government
28:21 The Declaration of Re-Independence and American Freedom
29:17 Healthcare, Socialism, and Private Medical Care
30:15 The Case Against Government Intervention in the Economy
31:10 Tax Reform and Free Market Policies
32:36 The Next 50 Years of American Independence
34:04 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Guest
Perfect For:
People concerned about inflation and rising costs
Those seeking financial independence
Economics students and professionals
Anyone interested in fiscal policy and government spending
Free market advocates and libertarian-minded viewers
#USEconomy #InflationCrisis #GovernmentSpending #FinancialIndependence #FederalDebt #MurraySabrin #FreeMarkets #EconomicFreedom #FiscalResponsibility #MonetaryPolicy #SocialSecurity #NationalDebt #FederalReserve #EconomicOutlook #TaxReform #WelfareState #Deregulation #AmericanEconomy #EconomicsExplained #IndependenceDay250
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.