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Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve

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On the 250th anniversary of American independence, economist Murray Sabrin reveals the uncomfortable truth about US government spending, inflation, and your financial future. The federal debt is spiraling, and here’s how it directly impacts your wallet.

In this eye-opening episode, economist and author Murray Sabrin reflects on America’s 250th anniversary and exposes the critical economic challenges facing our nation. With the federal debt exceeding $35 trillion, government spending at historic levels, and inflation eroding your purchasing power, understanding these issues is essential for your financial security.



Key Topics Discussed:

Why government spending goes up “regardless of who is in office”

The federal debt crisis: Is it a ticking time bomb?

How inflation cycles and Federal Reserve policies affect everyday Americans

The sustainability crisis of Social Security and welfare programs

Why free markets are essential for economic recovery

Practical steps to achieve personal financial independence



What You’ll Learn:

✓ The real connection between government spending and rising prices

✓ Why the national debt threatens long-term prosperity

✓ How the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies create inflation

✓ Strategic approaches to financial freedom and independence

✓ Why deregulation and free market reforms are critical for America’s future

Featured Resources: 🔗 MAFI USA (Make Americans Financially Independent):

https://mafiusa.com/

🔗 US Debt Clock (Real-Time Federal Spending):

https://usdebtclock.org/



Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview

00:29 Reflections on the 250th Anniversary of Independence

00:58 The State of the US Economy Today

01:25 What Matters to the Average American in Economics

02:24 The Role of Government in the Economy

04:18 Historical Perspective on Federal Spending

06:22 The Future of Social Security and Retirement

09:04 Expansion of Welfare Programs like Food Stamps

11:22 Military Spending and the Welfare-Warfare State

13:22 The Growing Federal Deficit and National Debt

15:25 Interest Payments on the National Debt

17:09 Federal Reserve’s Role in Inflation

20:11 Impact of Government Spending on Prices

22:38 Real-Time US Debt Clock and Fiscal Outlook

24:29 Call for Fiscal Responsibility and Free Market Reforms

25:56 Community Action and Personal Financial Independence

26:23 The Threat of Socialism and Big Government

28:21 The Declaration of Re-Independence and American Freedom

29:17 Healthcare, Socialism, and Private Medical Care

30:15 The Case Against Government Intervention in the Economy

31:10 Tax Reform and Free Market Policies

32:36 The Next 50 Years of American Independence

34:04 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Guest



Perfect For:

People concerned about inflation and rising costs

Those seeking financial independence

Economics students and professionals

Anyone interested in fiscal policy and government spending

Free market advocates and libertarian-minded viewers



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