How will future historians view Trump? 1) a smart, savvy, savior of Iran, or 2) a demented, demonic, destroyer of Iran? Pick one for our poll.
Time will tell if Trump’s undeclared war will bring peace to the Middle East.
The first two episodes of Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness are available on YouTube and Spotify
I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com
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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
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As just another deep state puppet who is more balderdash than substance. 99% of the DC Cesspool is made up of actors, incompetents, arrogants and thieves. None of these people are real and have NO compatibility with the average citizen.
It depends on your source of information. If you listen to news and radio in Seattle or San Fran you will think everything he does is horrible and chaotic. If you listen to the PEOPLE vs the Dictatorial leaders of Iran or Venezuela they are cheering Trump by name in the streets by the hundreds of thousands. but hey don’t listen to them, they are just living with what the world decides. Our main stream media (CNN, MSNBC,ABC, NBC the AP, etc. is captured by agenda driven people and the agenda is not in the common man’s best interests. The main stream media is as controlled as the CCP media. I don’t like Trumps way of bashing opponents but I approve of his policies except with the MRNA and Big Pharma & Big surveilance.