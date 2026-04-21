Murray Sabrin

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19h

As just another deep state puppet who is more balderdash than substance. 99% of the DC Cesspool is made up of actors, incompetents, arrogants and thieves. None of these people are real and have NO compatibility with the average citizen.

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Tom Martin's avatar
Tom Martin
17h

It depends on your source of information. If you listen to news and radio in Seattle or San Fran you will think everything he does is horrible and chaotic. If you listen to the PEOPLE vs the Dictatorial leaders of Iran or Venezuela they are cheering Trump by name in the streets by the hundreds of thousands. but hey don’t listen to them, they are just living with what the world decides. Our main stream media (CNN, MSNBC,ABC, NBC the AP, etc. is captured by agenda driven people and the agenda is not in the common man’s best interests. The main stream media is as controlled as the CCP media. I don’t like Trumps way of bashing opponents but I approve of his policies except with the MRNA and Big Pharma & Big surveilance.

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