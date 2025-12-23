To celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday on December 21, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Last Sunday my wife and I celebrated my birthday; I am now the same age as Trump and the two former presidents.

I arrived in America in August 1949 with my parents and older brother, when I was 2 and a half years old and lived in Lower Manhattan for three years before we moved to the Bronx in 1953 after my younger brother was born.

Trump grew up in Queens and entered the family real estate business after he was graduated with a degree in Economics. (See the Wikipedia entry for a full biographical profile.)

The president has said on several occasions that his favorite word is “tariff.” A tariff is a fee (tax) on imports. Who pays the tariff? The exporter? The importer? The consumer? Or some combination of the all three?

The Tax Foundation cites studies that examined the 2018 and 2119 Trump tariffs which concluded consumers “bore the entire burden of tariffs and estimated a net loss to the US economy of $16 billion annually, including more than $114 billion in losses to firms and consumers, offset by small gains to protected producers and revenue gains to the government.”

In short, tariffs depress economic activity and raise prices to consumers, but not in all cases.

If importers can have exporters “eat the tariff,” the price to consumers would not increase but the tariffs still have to be paid by importers.

“If a U.S. company imports $100…TVs from China with a 20% tariff, the U.S. company pays $20 to the U.S. government. They might absorb some, the Chinese seller might lower the TV price, or the retailer raises the TV price in stores.”

The bottom line: tariffs are in effect taxes, making importers and/or consumers worse off. Tariffs, in the final analysis, are anti free market.

As far as George W. Bush is concerned, his administration intervened massively during the 2008 financial crisis asserting, "I've abandoned free-market principles to save the free-market system." Huh?

During the Bush presidency the welfare-warfare state had a great advocate in the Oval Office—the Patriot Act, the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, expanding Medicare, and propping up the crony financial system at the expense of taxpayers for the benefit of the crony capitalists on Wall Street.

Bottom line: Bush was an interventionist on both domestic and international issues.

Bill Clinton, on the other hand, asserted in his January 1996 State of the Union address: “The era of big government is over.”

After he finished the sentence, all the Republicans in the audience stood up and cheered wildly while the Democrats sat stone faced in their seats.

However, here is what followed his statement about big government. “But we cannot go back to the time when our citizens were left to fend for themselves. Instead, we must go forward as one America, one nation working together to meet the challenges we face together. Self-reliance and teamwork are not opposing virtues; we must have both.

Clinton’s statement that “citizens were left to themselves,” in previous eras is untrue. Mutual aid societies were vibrant organizations helping individuals and families at the local level without the need for a welfare state.

According to historian David T. Beito, American mutual aid societies, specifically fraternal organizations that provided social welfare before the rise of the modern welfare state. His most influential work on this topic is the book, From Mutual Aid to the Welfare State: Fraternal Societies and Social Services, 1890–1967.

Today, the nonprofit sector provides dozens of social welfare programs—nonprofit medical centers, nonprofit housing programs, crisis pregnancy centers, and food banks, to name a few.

As Peter Drucker asserted in 1991, “…government has proved incompetent at solving social problems. Virtually every success we have scored has been achieved by nonprofits.” In his essay, Drucker highlights the successes of several nonprofits that are more successful than government welfare programs,

Policymakers have ignored Drucker’s insightful analysis for more than three decades and have expanded the welfare state with ObamaCare, crony capitalism welfare, and a myriad of housing and student loan subsidies, medical care for the poor, and food stamps.

The increase in welfare-warfare state spending has lifted the federal budget since the Clinton years from $1.8 trillion to approximately $7.2 trillion this year. Clearly, it does not matter which party controls the federal government, spending keeps on increasing. and has lifted the national debt to more than $38 trillion, heading to $50 trillion by the end of the next decade, if not sooner.

The three Baby Boom presidents with whom I share the same birth year have all presided over the growth of the welfare-warfare state.

I, on the other hand, have been calling for a constitutional federal budget, abolishing the income tax, restoring a gold-backed dollar, advocating free trade, protecting civil liberties, boosting nonprofitization, and calling for a noninterventionist foreign policy since the 1970s.

In other words, I have unabashedly called for a laissez faire economy to replace our mixd economy and a super limited federal government to end the welfare-warfare state. This would create sustainable prosperity and protect our civil liberties unlike the plunder of the welfare-warfare state.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

