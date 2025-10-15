The more people who are dependent on government handouts, the more votes the left can depend on for an ever-expanding welfare state. Thomas Sowell

Every man and woman in society has one big duty. That is, to take care of his or her own self. This is a social duty. William Graham Sumner

Every morning I read the WSJ to get the financial and economic news and check out the columnists, op-eds, and editorials.

Yesterday, the Journal published, “Do Cash Payments Help Poor Families,” caught my eye for obvious reasons. (Please click on the link to read how states are expanding the welfare state.)

The article highlights a 28 year old mother—Haley Stewart—who has four children and received a $1,500 check when her most recent baby was born. Haley also received $500 per month for the next six months.

The article does not mention if Haley has a husband. Why did the article not mention her marital status? If Haley is married, is her husband employed? If he is employed, what is his income?

Did the article deliberately not mention Haley’s marital status to provide sympathy for her family’s income challenges?

This begs the question, why has Haley at such a young age have four children she has difficulty providing for?

Not surprisingly, the article implies that the welfarism is “normal,” and that states should experiment with polices that put more taxpayers’ money in the hands of low income families.

In short, TINSTAGM—There Is No Such Thing As Government Money. There is only taxpayers’ money that the government confiscates, that is, robs.

Government is in the money laundering business—no different than any criminal organization.

If anyone support the tax and spend polices of the government to pay for welfare benefits, then they should not object if Haley Stewart or any other low-income individual from robbing them so they could pay for life’s necessities.

All the Haley’s of the world thus would be eliminating the middleman—the government.

In other words, our culture needs to embrace Personal Social Responsibility, which leads to the obvious conclusion: the welfare state is immoral and needs to be replaced with nonprofitization—voluntary efforts to help families become financially independent.

This is why I created MAFI—to restore the principles of voluntarism and replace the welfare state, which would promote financial independence.

A preview of the new website explains how we can restore the republic. Please join now.

