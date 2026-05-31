Dear Readers,

I am pleased to announce that on Monday, June 1, I will publish the Declaration of Re-Independence, a modern statement of principles inspired by the spirit of 1776 and the timeless ideals of individual liberty, limited government, personal responsibility, and voluntary cooperation.

The original Declaration of Independence articulated the colonists’ grievances against a distant and increasingly intrusive government. Nearly 250 years later, Americans face a different set of challenges, yet many citizens believe the fundamental principles of self-government, individual rights, and constitutional limits on political power require renewed attention and defense.

The Declaration of Re-Independence examines these issues and presents a vision for restoring the freedoms and opportunities that have long been the foundation of American prosperity and human flourishing. It is intended to spark discussion, encourage civic engagement, and reaffirm the importance of liberty in our daily lives.

I invite you to read, share, and discuss this new declaration when it is released on June 1. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and continuing this important conversation about the future of freedom in America.

Thank you for your continued support.

— Murray Sabrin