Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing. ***************************************************

A 250th anniversary resolution: Shrink the government and restore self-reliance.

Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore argue in “The Big Bob Packwood Tax Reform” (op-ed, June 11) that lower tax rates—the hallmark of the 1986 tax reform bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Bob Packwood—generate higher tax revenues. But the deeper issue isn’t tax rates; it’s federal spending.

Every dollar Washington spends is a dollar removed from the private sector, the true engine of prosperity, innovation and job creation. If tax revenues increase because of economic growth, lawmakers shouldn’t view it as an invitation for the government to spend even more. A growing economy should require less government intervention as private-sector employment and opportunity expand. Why should Washington continue absorbing an ever-larger share of the nation’s resources?

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Americans can reflect upon the Founders’ vision of a nation built on self-reliance and limited government. Today, tens of millions of Americans, businesses and institutions depend on federal dollars for income and benefits. This dependency is far removed from the spirit of independence that animated the American Revolution.

America needs a constitutional budget that phases out unauthorized federal programs. The goal should be to restore economic independence by reducing Washington’s reach and allowing citizens to keep more of what they earn while relying less on the government for their livelihoods.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D.

Associated scholar, Mises Institute

Naples, Fla.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.